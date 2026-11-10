How Franchisors Can Keep Up with an Evolving Development Landscape

Franchising has long provided a path to business ownership, but the way thriving franchise systems grow has evolved dramatically. Over my three decades in business development and sales, including 24 years in franchising, I’ve seen considerable change: from how we market franchise opportunities to who pursues ownership and what candidates expect from a franchisor.

But one thing hasn’t changed: franchising is still a people business.

Years ago, franchise development was much more grassroots. Marketing often meant Yellow Pages, print ads, and word of mouth. Franchisors were learning as they grew, and many franchisees came into the business because they had a personal connection to the product, service, or industry.

Today, the people exploring franchising often come in with significant professional experience. They are executives, engineers, finance professionals, and others who have spent years building careers and are now considering their next chapter. Many want greater control over their future, more flexibility with their time, and the opportunity to build something of their own, leave a legacy for their children, or pursue more meaningful work.

They also come into the process with their eyes wide open. AI-powered research tools, online reviews, and increasingly sophisticated technology have fundamentally changed how candidates discover and evaluate franchise opportunities. Before their first conversation with a franchise development team, they may have already researched the brand, used AI to gather and compare information, and formed an opinion about the opportunity.

This has been a major shift for franchisors. Discovery today is less about selling an opportunity

and more about helping prospective franchisees determine whether it’s the right fit for their goals and aspirations. Our job is to meet candidates where they are, validate what they know, fill in what they don’t, and give them the information they need to make the right decision for themselves.

That makes transparency more important than ever. Candidates should have opportunities to talk with existing franchisees and ask tough questions. Franchisors need to be candid about the realities of ownership, not just the upside. Just as candidates determine whether a franchise is right for them, franchisors need to consider whether a candidate’s experience, expectations, and values are right for the system. The best franchise relationships start with that mutual fit.

The expectations placed on franchisors have evolved, too. Today’s franchisees aren’t simply looking for a brand license and an operating playbook. They expect sophisticated systems, data-driven resources, and ongoing expertise to help them operate their businesses.

For example, The Goddard School franchisees have dedicated teams supporting areas such as operations, health and safety, education, and marketing throughout their ownership journey. That kind of infrastructure is very different from the “test and learn” approach that characterized many growing franchise systems decades ago. As franchisees have become more sophisticated, franchisors have had to do the same.

The franchise agreement is the beginning of the relationship, not the end of the process. Long-term growth depends on continuing to provide guidance, resources, and partnership well beyond opening day.

Technology will continue to change how we do all of this. Data and AI can help us understand prospects, personalize communications, and make the development process more efficient. But they can’t replace the conversations that build confidence between two people.

I’ve always taken an honest, consultative approach to franchise development because this is a major life decision for the individual sitting across the table. They’re not simply buying a business. They are making a significant investment and embarking on an entirely new chapter in their lives.

Franchising is more sophisticated today than it was 20 years ago, and it will continue to evolve. But its foundation remains the same. The systems built to last will be those that earn trust early, provide meaningful support, and continue investing in strong relationships over time.

Tim Linderman is chief growth officer, Goddard Systems, LLC, and manager of The Goddard School franchise system.