The next wave of franchise owners is redefining what support really means. Whether they are first-time entrepreneurs or experienced multi-unit operators, they are not simply evaluating a brand name or a product. They are looking closely at the operating system behind the business and asking whether it can help them manage people, protect margins, and grow with confidence.

That matters in a U.S. franchise sector expected to reach about 845,000 establishments and nearly 8.9 million jobs in 2026. It matters even more when you consider who is entering the system. An Oxford Economics study commissioned by the International Franchise Association found that 64 percent of franchisees are first-time business owners. For many of them, the value of a franchise model is having a chance to own your own business and a clearer road map for how to operate one successfully.

That road map has become increasingly important as running a franchise has grown more complicated. Operators now have access to more information, technology, and performance data than ever before, but more information does not necessarily create more clarity. FRANdata Chief Operating Officer Paul Wilbur recently wrote that the average franchise system now operates on more than a dozen software platforms. Point-of-sale systems, scheduling, inventory, loyalty programs, and reporting tools may each solve a legitimate problem, but they can also create unnecessary complexity when they do not work together.



The issue is not whether franchisees need technology. They obviously do, but the more important question is whether technology helps them make better decisions. Two locations with similar revenue can post very different profits, depending on labor, purchasing, waste, or execution. This comparison gives an operator somewhere to identify room for improvement.

That is what useful support should do. It should help a franchisee move more quickly from seeing a number to understanding what it means and deciding what to do about it. The best systems also recognize that technology alone will not solve the problem. Operators and managers still need to be taught how to interpret the information in front of them and when to act on it.

The same principle applies to growth. Franchisees increasingly want models that can adapt to different markets, real estate environments, and stages of ownership without sacrificing consistency. For example, Little Caesars has moved in that direction with a modular POD restaurant designed for a much smaller footprint. Nation’s Restaurant News also reported that the format can fit on about a quarter acre, compared with more than an acre that might be needed for a larger traditional development. The location is a little over 1,000 square feet and can move through development in about three months because much of the building is constructed off-site.

The significance is the ability to create more than one path for growth. A system that can accommodate different footprints and development models gives franchisees more flexibility to match the opportunity to the market rather than forcing every location into the same mold.

That flexibility also must extend to the franchisee’s own growth. The IFA reports that 82 percent of franchisees own a single location, while FRANdata found that multi-unit operators controlled 58.8 percent of franchised locations in 2025. Those owners may be at very different stages, but they need the same underlying thing from a franchise system. They need to understand how the model changes as they grow.

A first-time owner may be focused on getting one location to perform consistently. An experienced operator may be thinking about when to add another manager, which functions can be centralized, and how to compare performance across multiple locations. Franchisors that want franchisees to grow should be able to explain that progression rather than simply telling successful operators that more units are available.

The same is true of a brand’s values and community commitments. Oxford Economics found that 85 percent of franchisees live and work in the communities they serve and 83 percent give to local charities. That local connection has always been one of franchising’s strengths, but it is most meaningful when franchisees are given practical ways to put those values into action.

Ultimately, the next generation of franchisees does not need to remove every challenge from business ownership, but they are asking for systems that eliminate avoidable complexity and help them make better decisions when challenges arise.

The strongest franchise brands have always offered more than a recognizable name; they have provided a repeatable way to do business. Today, that promise is being judged by whether franchisees can understand the business, operate it effectively, and grow without making the system more complicated than it needs to be.

Somia Farid Silber is chief executive officer of Edible Brands.