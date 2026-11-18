When a family member steps back from running operations, every regional leader who relied on that person needs to know who will make the decisions next. Before you agree to the change, decide how much of that work you will take back yourself.

Consider a 28-unit group with three regions and two brands. The founder's daughter wants to move from operations into training and manager development. A regional director already handles some of her responsibilities while continuing to oversee one region. Without a clear handoff, the group risks paying for a new training position while the founder quietly resumes the old operating job.

A planned opening brings the problem into focus. It needs an experienced general manager from an existing location in another region. Moving that manager requires someone to approve the assignment and establish coverage at the location left behind. The daughter has been making those decisions. Who takes them over?

The answer affects the opening, the existing unit, and how much time the owner spends resolving staffing conflicts. It also tests assumptions about who will eventually lead the group.

What Does the Family Member Actually Want to Change?

Start with the work the family member wants to keep and the responsibilities they want to stop carrying. Less travel, fewer direct reports, and a different career direction each require a different response.

For the daughter moving into training, define what the group needs from that position. Preparing general managers for new assignments gives the role a clear purpose. Keeping responsibility for every staffing exception would pull her back into operations whenever a region needs help.

Agree on the expected results of the training role before promising the position. Then calculate its cost alongside the operating coverage it requires. The owner needs to know whether the revised arrangement supports the group's plans and what personal involvement it demands.

Which Decisions Already Run Through This Person?

The job description will only get you so far. Look at the calls and messages that reach the family member during a normal week. A succession planner can help map those dependencies with the leadership team and identify which leaders are prepared to carry the decisions next.

Use a short diagnostic:

Count requests that require a decision. Separate them from routine updates so call volume does not obscure where approvals actually sit.

Separate them from routine updates so call volume does not obscure where approvals actually sit. Identify who asks. Calls from general managers, regional directors, and franchisor representatives reveal different responsibilities that need coverage.

Calls from general managers, regional directors, and franchisor representatives reveal different responsibilities that need coverage. Record the action each request requires and what waits for the answer. An unanswered manager-transfer request affects both the opening and the unit supplying that manager.

An unanswered manager-transfer request affects both the opening and the unit supplying that manager. Note decisions already handled by someone else. Check what that person postponed to make room for the additional work.

In the 28-unit group, the regional director might already be arranging coverage after the daughter approves a transfer. That experience helps, but it leaves a separate question: Is the director prepared to decide which location gets the manager in the first place?

This review separates the work of carrying out a decision from the judgment needed to make it. Both need an assigned owner when the family role changes.

Check back next week for part 2.

Kendall Rawls with Rawls Succession Planners partners with multi-unit franchise owners at a board level to help ensure growth does not create hidden risk. We focus on reducing dependency, strengthening leadership capacity, and making sure complexity doesn't quietly limit future options. To pressure test where your organization still relies on you, and where it no longer should, contact us to arrange a private consultation. Visit seekingsuccession.com or email [email protected].