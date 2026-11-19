Name: Brittany Morse

Title: Studio owner

Brand: barre3

Units: 2

Years in Franchising: 12

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I discovered barre3 after moving to Oklahoma City, where I was new to the area, feeling a little lonely, and transitioning from a career performing and teaching dance professionally. More than just a workout, I found a welcoming community and a movement practice that was both effective and accessible. It was an immediate connection.

I quickly pursued becoming an instructor, and before long, I was eager to learn everything I could about becoming a studio owner. What began as a personal connection to the brand grew into a business opportunity that aligned with my passions, my experience, and my desire to make a meaningful impact in people's lives.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I have always loved the opportunity to lead, move my body, and positively influence others. Barre3 brought all those interests together while building on my background in performance, my love of learning, and my desire to develop people and communities.

What makes barre3 especially compelling is the balance between the strength of a franchise system and the autonomy of local ownership. We benefit from a clear brand identity, proven class programming, and ongoing support, while still having the flexibility to respond to our unique communities, demographics, and markets. That combination allows us to build businesses that feel authentically connected to the people we serve.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

Adaptability, patience, quality communication, and a willingness to evolve are essential. In a service business, the product is ultimately the experience you create for people, and that experience depends on your team, your culture, and your ability to respond to changing needs.

Franchisees must become comfortable wearing many hats. Leadership, communication, financial management, marketing, and team development all play important roles. I've learned that work and life may not always feel perfectly balanced, but there can be tremendous fulfillment in the flexibility and ownership that entrepreneurship offers.

Above all, clear expectations are a gift. When your team understands the vision, their responsibilities, and what success looks like, you create a stronger foundation for accountability, trust, and growth.

How has barre3 given you and other women in the system an opportunity to thrive as business owners?

Barre3 has created an opportunity for women to build businesses around leadership, wellness, and community while developing their own entrepreneurial identities. For me, studio ownership has meant more than operating two studios. It has allowed me to mentor instructors, develop leaders, create meaningful employment opportunities, and build spaces where people feel connected and supported. It is a safe space where strangers become friends and friends become family.

I value that barre3 combines the resources and support of a larger brand with the opportunity to lead locally. Each studio owner brings her own strengths, experiences, and perspective to the business. There is room to grow as a leader, learn from other studio owners, and build something that reflects both the brand's values and the needs of the community. My personal favorite is partnering with other local like-minded small businesses in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania area.

What is the process like to start a franchise business?

Starting a franchise requires both excitement about the opportunity and a willingness to understand the business behind the brand. You need to evaluate the financial investment, research your market, understand the franchise model, and be honest about the time, energy, and leadership required to build a successful operation.

For a service-based business like barre3, it is equally important to understand the community you hope to serve and the team you will need to build. The physical space and the business plan matter, but so do the relationships, culture, and member experience you create from day one.

My advice is to approach the process with curiosity, ask thoughtful questions, and learn as much as possible from existing franchisees. The grand opening is an exciting milestone, but it is just the beginning of the journey, not the finish line.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

Operating two studios has reinforced for me that you cannot build a sustainable multi-unit business by trying to do everything yourself. This is not a one-woman team by any stretch of the imagination. You need strong leaders, clear expectations, consistent systems, and trust in your team.

It is important to understand what needs to be consistent across both locations and where each studio needs the flexibility to respond to its own community. You also must learn to lead through other people rather than relying solely on your own presence.

Communication and accountability are critical, as is making time to look at the bigger picture. When you move from managing daily tasks to developing people and strengthening systems, you create more room to grow without sacrificing the experience that made your business successful in the first place.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

For barre3, community is one of our greatest marketing assets. Relationships, word of mouth, member referrals, and the experience people have inside our studios are powerful ways to introduce new clients to the brand.

We also focus on building local awareness through social media, community partnerships, events, introductory offers, and opportunities for people to experience our classes firsthand. The key is to ensure our marketing reflects what makes barre3 special: an effective, thoughtful workout paired with a welcoming and inclusive community.

I believe the strongest marketing connects the promise of the brand to the reality of the member experience. When people feel seen, supported, and excited to return, they become advocates for the business in a way that no single promotion can replicate.

What advice would you give to any woman who is considering franchise ownership?

Do your research, understand the financial realities, and talk to franchise owners who are willing to share both the rewarding moments and the hard ones. Be honest about your strengths, recognize where you will need support, and make sure the brand's values align with your own.

I would also encourage women not to wait until they feel completely ready. You will learn an incredible amount by doing the work, asking questions, and surrounding yourself with people who challenge and support you.

Entrepreneurship requires resilience, flexibility, and a willingness to keep learning. There will be seasons when the business demands more of you than you expected, but there is also enormous satisfaction in creating something meaningful. For me, the greatest reward has been the opportunity to build a business that positively impacts both the people who walk through our doors and the team members who help make it possible.