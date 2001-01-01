Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Own A Mobile Business in An In-Demand Industry

For nearly 30 years, Aussie Pet Mobile has been delivering premium grooming services right in the client's driveway, without cages, kennel dryers, or other animals or groomers working in the same area. Presently, there are over 375 mobile grooming units in operation across the U.S. with plenty of room for growth.

An Award-Winning Franchise Opportunity Awaits

Our turnkey franchise opportunity offers a scalable, home-based, low inventory, recurring revenue business model, plus:

Customized Grooming Vans — Eco-Friendly, built with air conditioning, heat, electricity, water and powered by lithium-ion batteries so they don't rely on outside electrical or water connections.

— Eco-Friendly, built with air conditioning, heat, electricity, water and powered by lithium-ion batteries so they don't rely on outside electrical or water connections. Marketing & Software Tools — Software system books appointments from a mobile device or desktop, prompts the client to upgrade their grooms with additional services, sends automated text reminders, and lets clients provide groomer reviews.

— Software system books appointments from a mobile device or desktop, prompts the client to upgrade their grooms with additional services, sends automated text reminders, and lets clients provide groomer reviews. Training & Support — Combination of in-person & virtual initial training, assistance with finding experienced groomers, and Regional Operations Managers to keep you moving forward.

Drive Your Way to Financial Freedom

Aussie Pet Mobile is backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Make your dream of business ownership a reality with us today.