Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
I wanted a welcoming vibe, When customers come in, they say it feels good to be here and that’s what I want to have here. We have had such great feedback since opening and the local residents are excited that we’re here.
This spirit is real and felt at every touchpoint throughout the company. It is not gimmicky. It is not lip service. It is real.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$600,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$279,000 - $522,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WY
|
Are You Ready To Become A Bad Ass?
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is a premium coffee, tea and food franchise system that serves superior Hawaiian & international coffees with a kick, blended drinks, teas, food and branded merchandise with exceptional service. Founded on the Big Island of Hawaii, our stores provide an inspiring exploration of Hawaiian products, décor and unique atmosphere that allows you to relax, enjoy and be yourself. We deliver the Aloha Spirit and fuel your inner Bad Ass every day.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is ready for a national expansion. With a highly differentiated product offering that highlights premium Hawaiian coffee, we stand out in the booming coffee shop segment. With a proven business model, low cost of ownership, and a leadership team that treats you like 'ohana (family), find out why so many entrepreneurs are unleashing their inner badass by franchising with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.
Top Reasons To Own A Bad Ass Coffee Of Hawaii Franchise
"What makes our family of franchise owners different is their involvement in their own community. That, alone, tells everyone they aren't just another corporate shop. We provide the business model but they put in the hard work. We want our franchisees to use their local skills, talents and relationships to drive their own vision for success. I firmly believe that is one of our greatest strengths."
What's The Bad Ass Advantage?
Getting started with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is easy.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.