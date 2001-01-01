Franchise Opportunity

With Bath Tune-Up's proven business model, you'll offer 4 core services - bathtubs, showers, tubs to shower conversions - all the way up to full bathroom remodels - that deliver the beautiful results your customers want, but in a more efficient way. We offer custom designs and curated collections consisting of sets of tiles, flooring, vanities, and finishes that take the endless decision-making fatigue out of the remodeling process for your clients.

Bath Tune-Up is A Turnkey Franchise Opportunity Offering:

  • Choice of home-based business or retail location
  • Low cost of entry, low overhead, high margins
  • Online Design Tool and Curated Collections to streamline the process
  • Intuitive AI platform to assist franchise owners and teams with sales techniques
  • Consumer financing, payroll, healthcare, and HR services

​All-Inclusive Start Up Package:

  • 4-week Online Pre-Training
  • 14-day Certification Training (virtual & in-person)
  • 12-Week Post-Training Action Plan with Accountability
  • Personalized Launch Team for first 3-7 months
  • Operations Manager & Home Office Support
  • National Marketing Local Area Marketing Support

Set Up for Success

Bath Tune-Up was born from our successful Kitchen Tune-Up sister-brand with over 35 years of experience and is also backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Now's the time to join an emerging brand backed by support to help you succeed.

Franchise Details:
Founded: 2020 Franchising Since: 2020
