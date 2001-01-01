Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

A Different Kind of Bathroom Remodeling Franchise

With Bath Tune-Up's proven business model, you'll offer 4 core services - bathtubs, showers, tubs to shower conversions - all the way up to full bathroom remodels - that deliver the beautiful results your customers want, but in a more efficient way. We offer custom designs and curated collections consisting of sets of tiles, flooring, vanities, and finishes that take the endless decision-making fatigue out of the remodeling process for your clients.

Bath Tune-Up is A Turnkey Franchise Opportunity Offering:

Choice of home-based business or retail location

Low cost of entry, low overhead, high margins

Online Design Tool and Curated Collections to streamline the process

Intuitive AI platform to assist franchise owners and teams with sales techniques

Consumer financing, payroll, healthcare, and HR services

​All-Inclusive Start Up Package:

4-week Online Pre-Training

14-day Certification Training (virtual & in-person)

12-Week Post-Training Action Plan with Accountability

Personalized Launch Team for first 3-7 months

Operations Manager & Home Office Support

National Marketing Local Area Marketing Support

Set Up for Success

Bath Tune-Up was born from our successful Kitchen Tune-Up sister-brand with over 35 years of experience and is also backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Now's the time to join an emerging brand backed by support to help you succeed.