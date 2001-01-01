Bonchon Franchise Opportunity

Bonchon, which means "my hometown", was created to bring a traditional style of Korean cooking and flavor to everyone, to make every location a Korean hometown. The core of our business is based on our unique Signature sauces and double-fried cooking techniques that are difficult to replicate. The brand has grown due to this mass appeal and continues to evolve with the changing times, while keeping true to the traditions that built this brand. The brand evolution is constant with menu enhancements. Our R&D team continually works with franchisees for menu feedback and ideas, while also staying on top of consumer trends. We believe our franchisees are our partners and as such, should be included in the growth and development of the brand. Part of the brand growth has been our build-out options. We've created a business model that works for any size needs. From a full-service restaurant with full bar to our latest Fast Casual model, that works in every market or even our mall and food court model. There's room for Bonchon to grow all over the U.S.! Join our team so we can grow together! Why Bonchon? An award winning, internationally recognized restaurant brand

Restaurant Support Team with 30+ years experience

Unlimited U.S. expansion opportunities

Fast Casual, Full Service & Non-Traditional models available

World Class Support System Operations & Training - We know success is based on a firm understanding of the business. That's why we provide an extensive 3 week training program before you open your restaurant, and ongoing after you open. Our highly qualified operations team will continuously coach you on best practices and ways to increase profitability.

I.T. - Information Technology should be important to the future of any brand, and at Bonchon, it's a key strategy that drives our business. We know that we need to be ahead of the curve with the latest technology, so we're making sure our franchisees are setup with every integration possible to pull reports and provide an easy ordering system for our guests.

Supply Chain - Our proprietary sauces and cooking techniques make supply chain one of our most vital business needs. We've got systems and partnerships in place to ensure we're setup for success.

Marketing - Our goal is to continuously grow our brand awareness and keep the conversation going about Bonchon. Our marketing team assists with grand opening planning to get you started. They also provide you with local marketing tools to easily use in any market, while also providing the brand with a marketing calendar focused on brand news, new products, public relations & social media to engage and excite our customers.

Construction & Real Estate - We know the importance of site selection and a solid build-out of the restaurant, so that's why we ensure we are with you every step of the way. We'll provide you the expertise and guidance to open your Bonchon business.