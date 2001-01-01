Bonchon Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
It was definitely the food and the popularity of the brand that made us want to own a Bonchon. Now we want to bring to each and every one of our guests' a memorable Bonchon dining experience.
We decided to franchise Bonchon because the chicken was delicious and there was nothing like this nearby. We now own two, with one more coming.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$250,000
|Net Worth:
|$700,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$503,879 - $1,099,004
|Royalty Fee:
|3.75% 1st year, 4.75% after 1st year
|Advertising Fee:
|1%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Bonchon, which means "my hometown", was created to bring a traditional style of Korean cooking and flavor to everyone, to make every location a Korean hometown. The core of our business is based on our unique Signature sauces and double-fried cooking techniques that are difficult to replicate. The brand has grown due to this mass appeal and continues to evolve with the changing times, while keeping true to the traditions that built this brand.
The brand evolution is constant with menu enhancements. Our R&D team continually works with franchisees for menu feedback and ideas, while also staying on top of consumer trends. We believe our franchisees are our partners and as such, should be included in the growth and development of the brand.
Part of the brand growth has been our build-out options. We've created a business model that works for any size needs. From a full-service restaurant with full bar to our latest Fast Casual model, that works in every market or even our mall and food court model. There's room for Bonchon to grow all over the U.S.!
Join our team so we can grow together!
Why Bonchon?
World Class Support System
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Learn More
Looking for more information about opening a Bonchon location in your area?