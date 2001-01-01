 Bonchon Franchise Opportunity
Bonchon Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

It was definitely the food and the popularity of the brand that made us want to own a Bonchon. Now we want to bring to each and every one of our guests' a memorable Bonchon dining experience.

Franchisee

We decided to franchise Bonchon because the chicken was delicious and there was nothing like this nearby. We now own two, with one more coming.

Franchisee

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $250,000
Net Worth: $700,000
Franchise Fee: $40,000
Total Investment: $503,879 - $1,099,004
Royalty Fee: 3.75% 1st year, 4.75% after 1st year
Advertising Fee: 1%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Bonchon, which means "my hometown", was created to bring a traditional style of Korean cooking and flavor to everyone, to make every location a Korean hometown. The core of our business is based on our unique Signature sauces and double-fried cooking techniques that are difficult to replicate. The brand has grown due to this mass appeal and continues to evolve with the changing times, while keeping true to the traditions that built this brand.

Bonchon Fracnhise OpportunityThe brand evolution is constant with menu enhancements. Our R&D team continually works with franchisees for menu feedback and ideas, while also staying on top of consumer trends. We believe our franchisees are our partners and as such, should be included in the growth and development of the brand.

Part of the brand growth has been our build-out options. We've created a business model that works for any size needs. From a full-service restaurant with full bar to our latest Fast Casual model, that works in every market or even our mall and food court model. There's room for Bonchon to grow all over the U.S.!

Join our team so we can grow together!

Why Bonchon?

  • Bonchon Fracnhise OpportunityAn award winning, internationally recognized restaurant brand
  • Our famous, extra crispy chicken is made with our signature sauces created ONLY for Bonchon
  • Restaurant Support Team with 30+ years experience
  • Unlimited U.S. expansion opportunities
  • Fast Casual, Full Service & Non-Traditional models available
  • Broad customer appeal thanks to our unique product

World Class Support System

  • Operations & Training - We know success is based on a firm understanding of the business. That's why we provide an extensive 3 week training program before you open your restaurant, and ongoing after you open. Our highly qualified operations team will continuously coach you on best practices and ways to increase profitability.
  • Bonchon Fracnhise OpportunityI.T. - Information Technology should be important to the future of any brand, and at Bonchon, it's a key strategy that drives our business. We know that we need to be ahead of the curve with the latest technology, so we're making sure our franchisees are setup with every integration possible to pull reports and provide an easy ordering system for our guests.
  • Supply Chain - Our proprietary sauces and cooking techniques make supply chain one of our most vital business needs. We've got systems and partnerships in place to ensure we're setup for success.
  • Marketing - Our goal is to continuously grow our brand awareness and keep the conversation going about Bonchon. Our marketing team assists with grand opening planning to get you started. They also provide you with local marketing tools to easily use in any market, while also providing the brand with a marketing calendar focused on brand news, new products, public relations & social media to engage and excite our customers.
  • Construction & Real Estate - We know the importance of site selection and a solid build-out of the restaurant, so that's why we ensure we are with you every step of the way. We'll provide you the expertise and guidance to open your Bonchon business.

