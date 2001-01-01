Bruster's Real Ice Cream Franchise Opportunity

Choose Our Three Decades Of Experience And Support

To Realize Your Dream Of Business Ownership!

Bruster's® Real Ice Cream - A Scoop Above the Rest

Since 1989, Bruster's® has built a reputation for premium ice cream and exceptional service. The Bruster's® difference starts with our proprietary home-style mix, delivered fresh from our dairy to each store, where small artisan batches of ice creams, yogurts, ices and sorbets are made fresh onsite daily and served with a smile! One taste and you will understand why we are a scoop above the rest!

Who We Are And What We Stand For

As a privately held company, our focus is 100% on helping you build the right store, in the right place with the right training and the right employees. For three decades we have refined our business model, improved our programs, and supported our franchisees. That's why our franchisees have enjoyed seven consecutive years of same store sales increases and our average unit volume is at a record high.

We don't answer to shareholders or equity groups. We measure our success based on the success of our franchisees! If you are looking for a culture where people listen, collaborate and work together to achieve great things, you owe it to yourself to learn more about Bruster's®.

Discover the Difference

Our accomplished support team has over 200 years of combined experience with the Bruster's® brand! That demonstrates the team's commitment to the brand and provides assurance that new franchisees can rely on our knowledge, experience and guidance! Some key areas of our franchise program include:

In-market site selection support

Comprehensive new owner training

Robust national and local level marketing programs

Grand opening planning and resources

Onsite grand-opening training and operational support

Sophisticated data-driven performance analytics

Pre-set product procurement and distribution

Field operations manuals, assistance and collaboration

Annual product innovations

Build The Bruster's® That's Perfect For You

Thanks to several simple, yet straightforward design options, you can tailor your ice cream business to your specific needs, financial investment and geography. Our options include walk up service (with or without drive-thru) that can be developed as an endcap or freestanding store. Either of these options provides a streamlined operation that allows you to service high volumes of guests quickly and efficiently.

Make A Difference in Your Life and Your Community

You'll discover that being a Bruster's® franchisee is more than a financial investment or a means to support your family. A Bruster's® Real Ice Cream shoppe is a place where people come happy and ready to make a memory! This business is a catalyst for community connections and family celebrations. You will become a mentor to your young employees, your ice cream becomes the basis for special family traditions, and your patio becomes a gathering place for friends and family celebrations. You will have the opportunity to sponsor neighborhood teams and offer fundraising opportunities for schools and churches.

If you are looking for a business that is meaningful and fulfilling, you should take a closer look at Bruster's® Real Ice Cream!

Why Bruster's® and Why Now?

If you are seeking a franchise opportunity that has a demonstrated track record for success, support and treating its franchisees with respect and integrity, you should learn more about the Bruster's® franchise opportunity. Here are some of the other reasons our franchisees joined our family:

Award-winning industry leader for 30-years

Six consecutive years of same store sales increases

Fun, rewarding business

Supportive, responsive, collaborative franchisor

Multiple revenue streams (including mobile units and outside sales)

Minimal overhead

No staffing issues

Fundraising opportunities

Innovative, ever-changing product selections

Opportunity to mentor youth

Generous & exclusive trade areas

Proven business model

Lower capital investment for food

No grills or no fryers

Perfect for multi-unit operator

Comprehensive customer loyalty program

Targeted social media campaigns

Outstanding franchisee validation

Get Started!

It's a sweet and affordable decision and we will work with you every step of the way.

Just imagine the pride you'll feel knowing that you're serving the best ice cream to your community, made right in your store daily! When you become part of the Bruster's® family, you'll know what it means to be a "A Scoop Above the Rest™!"

TAKE THE NEXT STEP -- GET BETTER ACQUAINTED WITH OUR BRAND BY REQUESTING MORE INFORMATION BELOW NOW!