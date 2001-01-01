Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Providing Style & Service for Over 30 Years

Budget Blinds provides high quality custom window coverings to consumers in a highly convenient way, and at prices that fit almost every budget. We offer complimentary in-home consultations, expert measuring, and professional installation services in over 1,400 territories across the U.S. and Canada.

Invest in An Award-Winning Opportunity

Ranked as the #1 Window Coverings Franchise on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® year after year, our turnkey franchise opportunity offers a scalable home-based, low overhead, low inventory business model, plus:

A strong vendor alliance program with incentives.

Exclusive Smart Home Collection and partnerships with trusted automation brands including Lutron® and Somfy®.

Offering brand names like Hunter Douglas®, and Norman®, plus private labels.

Exclusive, No-Questions-Asked warranties.

National marketing and local area marketing support.

Regional Operations Manager support.

Consumer financing, payroll, and HR services.

Open A Window to Your Future

Budget Blinds is backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Capitalize on our powerful brand name, national recognition, our amazing network of vendors, and our marketing power to realize your dreams of owning a business that is custom fit for you.