Buffalo Wild Wings Franchise Opportunity

Buffalo Wild Wings is the largest sports bar franchise in the U.S., and is known as the ultimate experience for gathering with friends to watch sports, drink beer, and eat wings. Signaling further evolution of the brand, in 2020, Buffalo Wild Wings unveiled a new restaurant design. Further, to meet their fans' craving for their wings at home and outside of the sports bar, we opened our first ever Buffalo Wild Wings GO model in Atlanta, a new concept designed specifically for takeout and delivery orders.

Along with the new look, Buffalo Wild Wings has taken a new approach to our menu offerings, introducing new and improved staple items from our menu such as boneless wings and the All-American Cheeseburger, along with brand new items such as the all beer-battered with Lagunitas IPA Chicken Tenders, the Southern Chicken Sandwich, and the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. With this new menu revamp completed in 2019, Buffalo Wild Wings proudly earned the Nation's Restaurant News 2020 MenuMasters Award for the Best Menu Revamp.

About Buffalo Wild Wings

It all started in 1982 with two guys driven by hunger. Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery had recently moved to Ohio from Buffalo, New York. All was fine until one day when the two were craving wings. Not just ordinary wings, but authentic Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings. With none to be found nearby, Jim and Scott had two choices: road trip to New York, or open a wing joint close to home. Hence, the beginning of Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck, now Buffalo Wild Wings®, the welcoming neighborhood atmosphere with a front-row seat for every sports fan that offers 21 mouth-watering signature sauces and seasonings.

Since our founding, we've grown to have a store in every state in the U.S. and continue to open B-Dubs around the world, with over 1,000 locations worldwide. No matter how many locations we've opened, where our corporate headquarters is or how many years we've been around, one thing remains the same: Buffalo Wild Wings is the ultimate place to get together with your friends, watch sports, drink beer and eat wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Arby's, Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco, and SONIC Drive-in. Backed by the power of Inspire, Buffalo Wild Wings is able to leverage the company's combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from supply chain and distribution to 3rd party deliveryvendors.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Franchise Support

Once you become a Buffalo Wild Wigs franchise owner, our team is here to support you throughout the whole process. We provide best-in-class franchise support, including restaurant development planning, design & construction, operations training, marketing & branding, and supply chain expertise.