Celebree School Franchise Opportunity

Start a Child Care/Education Franchise

Built from 25 years of experience.

The Opportunity

Celebree Schools offer care to children ages 6 weeks to 12 years:

Infant care

Toddlers

Pre-school

Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K)

Before and after-school programs for school aged children

Summer camps

Back-up and emergency care.

A typical school carries a footprint of 8,500 - 9,500 sq. ft. and can be licensed to care for 120-160 children (this number could vary even further based upon state licensing requirements).

Our parents depend on us to be there when they can't be, and to be an active partner helping to build the foundation for their children's future. Celebree Schools run on a weekly schedule. Our schools are open year-round with 7 annual holidays when all locations are closed.

As we expand into new markets, our offer to prospective daycare franchise owners is to provide more than just a proven model. We also offer a support system that enables each member of the local team to leverage our experience and to deliver on our mission each and every day.

With Celebree Schools, you will have the chance to hire and develop an amazing team of caregivers who will have a life-changing impact on the children in their care. While you and your team of educators help small people to learn and grow, we offer big people the opportunity to grow as entrepreneurs and professionals and to make a difference in people's lives.

Why Celebree Schools?

Choosing Our Daycare Franchise Opportunity

For the last quarter century, Celebree Schools has been the recognized leader in providing the best in child care and early childhood education for infants, preschool, and school age children. Our daycare franchise opportunities create a new kind of neighborhood; one where owners, educators, parents, and children unite in support of one another.

Why is our daycare franchise opportunity unique? We are known for our exceptional programs, talented teams, and community relationships. We pride ourselves on presenting a unique blend of fun and learning in a safe, nurturing environment.

Our curriculum aligns with the each State's Early Education Standards. We have purposely taken efforts to create a curriculum that can be modified and adjusted so that each of our locations can be in line with local standards for educational excellence.

We believe parental engagement is critical to making our schools a welcoming extension of every child's home.

Our cheery classrooms are led by educators who nurture children's curiosity and well-being.

We use state-of-the art closed circuit monitoring systems and especially stringent safety, emergency, and lock-down procedures are observed.

We insist comprehensive background checks are conducted on each educator and staff member.

A strong sense of self is encouraged in every child to help them build their social skills in addition to their academic ones.

We require a significant investment in every member of the Franchisee team in the form of continuous training and staff development.

Join us in this inspiring work by opening a daycare franchise. Become a part of our community and see what a difference each day makes in a child's life. Celebree it forward!

A Franchise That Makes a Difference

Each of our daycare franchise schools is independently-owned and operated. Each school is staffed by a professional team, dedicated to nurturing and educating children.

Our unique curriculum is designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. It is through our 25-year commitment to superior early childhood education that we can provide a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning.

Our goal is to expand into new states surrounding our roots, in the Mid-Atlantic region. We seek like-minded entrepreneurs who are looking for an opportunity to continue what we started in 1994.

Our daycare franchise owners will have access to our proven, nationally accredited curriculum and our unique early education system. We believe each school we open should have a unique feel designed to serve the local community and provide the support children and parents want. From classroom creative to local events, our daycare franchise owners are encouraged to channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.