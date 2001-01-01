 Central Bark Franchise Opportunity
Central Bark Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

After working for many years in corporate America, my wife and I were ready for a new challenge. The Central Bark business model is a proven one and the training and support provided to us as new business owners has put us quickly on the path to success.

Lenny
Central Bark Franchisee - Rochester, Minnesota

The Central Bark Franchise allowed me to take my love and passion for dogs and dream of owning my own business and make it into a reality.

Erin
Central Bark Franchisee - Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $200,000
Net Worth: $500,000
Franchise Fee: $45,000
Total Investment: $548,769 - $930,172
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 2% of gross sales or $500 per month

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

Unleash Your Potential with Central Bark
The Original Dog Day Care Franchise

Today's U.S. Pet Industry is a
$120+ Billion dollar industry and growing!

If you love dogs and have the entrepreneurial spirit, passion, and business acumen, now is the best time to own a Central Bark franchise!

Central Bark Franchise OpportunityCentral Bark is one of the nation's largest networks of doggy day care franchises and provides one of the most holistic pet care options available. We go beyond a traditional doggy day care with our unique Whole Dog Care philosophy and enrichment focus that combines decades of dog experience with the latest canine behavioral science. We offer everything from Enrichment doggy day care and boarding to grooming, a retail market, training, and more. All with the mission to help dog owners and their best friends enjoy a whole, healthy, and happy life together.

After more than 20 years in the pet care industry, many things have evolved, but our mission remains the same: To forever nurture, enrich, and inspire whole health, happiness, and unconditional love for each dog, family, and community we serve.

We invite you to learn more about Central Bark and to see what makes us the leader of the pack in the industry and a doggy day care franchise family that you can be proud to be a part of.

Why Choose Central Bark?

Doggy day care franchise owners enjoy great advantages like:

  • Proprietary Enrichment doggy day care model based on 20+ years of experience working with dogs in a social environment
  • Multiple recurring revenue streams
  • Proprietary training program in the latest dog behavioral science and positive reward-based training techniques
  • 100% commitment to safety
  • Nationally recognized brand
  • Unmatched operational and marketing support
  • Extensive tools and resources to help you open and grow your business

The Pet Industry

Today's U.S. Pet Industry is booming and expenditures grew to an all-time high reaching over $120+ Billion! This also continued the annual trend of increasing from the previous year (even through COVID), which has remained consistent for almost 30 years. This increase over the past decades demonstrates the reliable growth of the pet industry through good and bad economic times.

  • $120+ BILLION industry AND growing...
  • Recession AND Pandemic RESISTANT
  • 68% of U.S. households have at least one pet
  • 40% of U.S. households own dogs
  • 95% of Americans consider their pet to be a member of the family
  • $358B Pet Industry projection by 2027
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

