Central Bark Franchise Opportunity

After working for many years in corporate America, my wife and I were ready for a new challenge. The Central Bark business model is a proven one and the training and support provided to us as new business owners has put us quickly on the path to success.
The Central Bark Franchise allowed me to take my love and passion for dogs and dream of owning my own business and make it into a reality.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$548,769 - $930,172
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2% of gross sales or $500 per month
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
