Church's Chicken | Texas Chicken Franchise Opportunity

Open A Church's Texas Chicken® Franchise and

Join A Big, Bold Brand With Small Town Values Hand-Crafted Meals. Bold Tastes. Memorable Experiences. Welcome To The Great State Of Flavor. If you're an experienced Multi-Unit QSR investor looking for a premium brand, look no further than Church's Texas Chicken®. When you open a fried chicken franchise territory with us, you'll join a legacy brand that's been serving up the authentic tastes of Texas to communities everywhere for over seven decades. Why Rule The Roost With Church's Texas Chicken®? Our flavorful bone-in fried chicken, world-famous Honey Butter Biscuits™, and mouthwatering sides are way more than a great meal -- they're a chance to share goodness with friends and family, a time for laughter and memory-making, and an opportunity for you to serve your guests wholesome food at prices that'll keep them coming back for more. Church's Texas Chicken® Multi-Unit Territory Requirements 3 Units

Have the drive and capital to open at least 3 locations

Have the drive and capital to open at least 3 locations 3 Years

Have at least three years of QSR experience

Have at least three years of QSR experience $2M

Have a net worth of $2 Million or more

Have a net worth of $2 Million or more $1M

Have liquid capital of $1 Million or more Our commitment to our heritage, combined with our drive to innovate has made us the third-largest bone-in chicken franchise worldwide. We Know What It Takes To Build A Successful Business -- we've helped hundreds of our franchisees do just that. Our deep industry experience means when you become part of the Church's Texas Chicken® brand family, your restaurant franchise will benefit from: A bold brand refresh that's welcoming and memorable

Flexible restaurant footprints to choose from

Expert site selection and build-out help

A time-tested, value-driven business model

Comprehensive training and ongoing support

New menu innovations and consumer favorites

Expert national marketing to reach your best customers

And so much more What Makes Church's Texas Chicken® A Top Fast Food Franchise? The Growth Of The Chicken Restaurant Industry Fried chicken is a consumer favorite that's never been more popular... $9.85B - Projected size of the takeout fried chicken market by 2030

8.1% - Average US market growth of the fried chicken franchise industry between 2018 and 2023

$59B - US market size of the fried chicken franchise industry in 2023 What Makes Church's Texas Chicken® the 3rd Largest Bone-in Fried Chicken Franchise in the U.S.? The Food! Delicious Fried Chicken

Bold and Innovative Menu, Featuring--

Hand-crafted tenders

World-famous Honey-Butter Biscuits™

Signature homestyle sides

Prepared with Freshness and Flavor that the Church's Texas Chicken® Name has Stood for Since Day One. Our Commitment To Excellence Church's Texas Chicken® has grown to include over 1,500 fast food restaurants in 24 countries for a truly global reach. But no matter how big we get, we'll never forget our Texas heritage and our promise to our franchisees to help them grow their territories and achieve their financial goals. That means we're always: BOLD: We push all the boundaries in a delicious way. Our confidence is infectious, our presence is magnetic, and we're sure of who we are.

We push all the boundaries in a delicious way. Our confidence is infectious, our presence is magnetic, and we're sure of who we are. STRAIGHT: We tell it like it is! We strive to exemplify honesty every day, and in every interaction we have.

We tell it like it is! We strive to exemplify honesty every day, and in every interaction we have. WHOLE-HEARTED: An experience, a meal, a memory -- they're all brought to life through attention to the details.

An experience, a meal, a memory -- they're all brought to life through attention to the details. UNWAVERING: We take pride in the deep, tried-and-true roots that have helped us become a top food franchise opportunity. We've become one of the best fast food franchises to own because our high-quality comfort food, prepared the Texas way, offers our guests simplicity, tradition, and flavor with every bite. From site selection and build-out, to marketing, to menu innovations that'll keep them coming back for more, we're with you every step of the way!