Cicis Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$250,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$686,365 - $1,008,415
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MO, NE, NM, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV
|
The Cicis of the future is here
Cicis is an iconic, modernized restaurant concept that pushes the limits of the regular family dining experience. We can take your portfolio to the next level. Discover why we’re one of the best pizza franchise opportunities on the market!
Why Cicis?
Support
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Cicis? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.