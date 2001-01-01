Class 101 Franchise Opportunity

Own a thriving business that makes a difference in the lives of college-bound kids

Are you self-motivated? Do you want to make significant income? Do you enjoy working with young people? Are you organized and do you enjoy giving presentations? Does our business model appeal to you? Would you like a more flexible work schedule? Do you want to make a difference in students' lives?

Class 101 is a national college planning franchise that helps high school students get into better colleges and qualify for higher amounts of scholarships and financial aid. We address a common problem: the college application process is complicated, competitive and stressful, resulting in students who don't get enough, or any, financial aid and often end up at the wrong school.

Millions of high school students enrolled as college freshmen at more than 4,000 institutions last year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. One in three freshmen drops out after his or her first year, according to U.S. News & World Report, and those who drop out struggle to recover.

Class 101 offers a unique program to address this issue, and it starts during the sophomore year of high school. Students work individually with a college planner and meet once a month for hour-long sessions throughout the year. The sessions prepare the student to take ACT and SAT tests, improve GPA, work on building a large list of schools that are a good fit, prepare a high-performance resume for colleges, write a powerful essay, visit schools, complete applications ahead of schedule and navigate the scholarship and financial aid processes.

Students that go through the Class 101 program have some dramatic results: the average American high school student applies to two or three schools and receives about $20,000 in scholarships and aid. Class 101 students apply to an average of 10 schools and receive more than $200,000 in scholarships and aid. Our students also tend to stay in school. The dropout rate for incoming college freshmen is high -- as many as one in three first-year students never make it to their sophomore year. The dropout rate for Class 101 students is less than 1% -- far below the national average.

"High school counselors are overwhelmed, typically spending less than one hour individually with students. As a result, high school students apply to a very limited number of schools that either their parents attended or their friends go to. Eighty percent of the time, these are the absolute wrong schools for the student," says Tom Pabin, Founder and CEO of Class 101. "The colleges and universities they apply to don't have money to offer the student. As a result, the dropout rate is higher than it should be."

Class 101 provides much-needed personalized college planning services

Class 101 is a highly structured program for high school students that can start as early as the freshman year. Class 101 is a simple business to launch, and it meets the urgent need for a way to help students and parents maximize those college years, yet minimize the money spent.

Becoming a Class 101 franchisee is an amazing opportunity to help kids and their families find the right college at the right price. With an initial franchise fee of $32,900, you can launch a business that offers both high potential earnings and a strong sense of pride.

At Class 101, a typical franchisee works with high school students as early as their freshman year. For a small down payment and fixed monthly fee, students get one-on-one weekly guidance and help with:

Counseling on which classes to take

Counseling on which classes to take Developing a standout resume for colleges

Increasing ACT and SAT scores

Writing a stellar college entrance essay

Creating the ideal college list based on a student's individual situation

Applying for financial aid and scholarship opportunities

Class 101 also offers college-savings seminars that are extremely popular with schools and families, weekly ACT and SAT prep classes and organized college campus visits. Our range of services meets a critical need that local high school counselors cannot adequately address for thousands of overwhelmed students and their parents.

Get in on the ground floor of Class 101's rapid expansion

Class 101 is positioned to become the college planning service of choice and is rapidly expanding with opportunities nationwide. If you are passionate about helping young people and have experience in education or working with youth, then Class 101 may be the perfect fit for you. If you want to empower high school students and help them find the perfect colleges, owning a Class 101 franchise is a great way to establish a strong sense of pride and purpose while helping students and their families save time and money.

"Class 101 meets a growing need in communities across the country. With plans to expand to 100 locations by 2024, we offer an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs who have a passion for helping high school kids and their families," Tom says.

With an affordable franchise fee of $32,900, this premier college planning services franchise offers a low-cost investment opportunity with a high potential return. Class 101 has locations in several states, which all have experienced growth upon launch. Our service and success stories speak for themselves, and our college graduates are our best ambassadors.