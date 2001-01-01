The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Franchise Opportunity

Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a modern, global specialty coffee and tea house that inspires new experiences through flavors from around the world. We take pride in sourcing the finest coffees and teas from local communities, handcrafting every beverage to bring out the freshest flavors. As a trailblazer in the coffee and tea industry, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is credited for driving innovations with inventions such as The Original Ice Blended® drink launched in 1987, the introduction of the Chai Tea Latte in 1998, and being the first global coffee house to offer Nitro Cold Brew.

With a commitment to quality, we source from the top one percent of Arabica beans, which are custom-roasted in small batches at our roasting facility in Camarillo, California. Each batch undergoes rigorous testing to meet our high standards, ensuring every cup delivers an exceptional experience. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers one of the most extensive selections of coffee and tea from around the world for guests to enjoy at our cafés, at home, or on the go.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf offers a premier franchise opportunity, blending 60 years of coffee and tea expertise with a proven, scalable business model. With over 1,200 locations in 24 countries, flexible formats, and a reputation for premium products and innovation, our iconic Southern California brand is expanding across North and South America. Join a leader in the specialty beverage segment and diversify your portfolio with a globally recognized brand.