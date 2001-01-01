Dairy Queen® Franchise Opportunity

The secret to the Dairy Queen® brand's success has always been simple. Our recipe combines hardworking individuals and great-tasting food that's served in a welcoming environment. What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known soft serve/frozen treat companies of all time. Food franchising had yet to exist, but the Dairy Queen® product's rapid-growth potential made the process a piece of cake. Today, there are more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.

If you're looking to play a bigger role in your community, we've got a treat for you. We're looking for qualified individuals or groups to help us continue our story as a Dairy Queen® franchisee. Are you motivated and willing to help us delight our fans with the refreshing atmosphere, delectable food, and chocolate-dipped happiness you've come to know and love? If so, we have the resources to guide you toward successful Dairy Queen® franchise ownership.

Invest In A DQ Grill & Chill® Franchise

We've Got a Lot Going for Us

To many of our franchisees, the Dairy Queen® brand represents comfort, joy, and timeless tradition. Now you're invited to become a part of it. Whether you want to give back to your community or continue the tradition of serving great food and classic frozen treats, our franchise support team is here for you.

As a Dairy Queen® franchisee, you can benefit from:

Industry-leading franchise support

Management and employee training programs

A modern restaurant aesthetic and menu

Sharing our tasty food offerings and world-famous DQ® treats

Strong customer loyalty and relationship with the brand

Robust brand presence with more than 7000+ locations worldwide

Great multiple unit development market availability across the US

Our unmatched experience in the design and construction of restaurants

Sales opportunities across multiple dayparts

Thanks to our 95% consumer brand recognition, many fans will be waiting for your doors to open. Our name sells itself and our skilled corporate support team is ready to help you succeed as a Dairy Queen® franchisee.

Dairy Queen® Franchise Support

With major markets available for development in the United States, we're well-equipped to help you start and grow your business. In fact, our system was ranked 41st on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 in 2023.

If you have a smile and a story to share, a passion for giving back to your community, and the drive to maintain a successful and established franchise, we invite you to speak with us. We're committed to helping our franchisees grow their sales and their profits.

Franchise Corporate Support

We Treat You Right

It's our ultimate goal to help Dairy Queen® franchisees maximize their sales and profits. We have an experienced team in every functional area who will strive to help you accomplish this goal.

Take a look at all of the ways our support team can lend a hand:

Franchise development - These important team members will help you analyze the market area, determine the best location, and develop your restaurant.

Design, architecture, and construction - These knowledgeable team members assist with the restaurant design and construction process.

Training and operations consultants - This team helps you set up your restaurant, management team, and crew for success pre-opening and when you open your restaurant.

Operations business consultants - These experienced individuals offer complete operations support after your grand opening.

Purchasing and distribution - This team helps to leverage DQ® buying power and manages the chain for supply, consistency, and quality.

Regional marketing managers - This team assists with local restaurant marketing and oversees your marketing plans, including a 2-year comprehensive store opening marketing program along with our national advertising.

Get Started Now

If you are interested in pursuing a franchise with us and meet our minimum requirements, please contact us by filling out the form. This form is not to be construed as an offer of a franchise. After we review your information, we will provide you with additional information about the franchise opportunity, including a copy of our current Franchise Disclosure Document and an official franchise application.