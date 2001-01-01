Dairy Queen® Franchise Opportunity
DQ® is different from so many other QSR brands because it has a legacy of creating smiles and memories across many generations. There is no better feeling that flipping a blizzard for someone who is reliving a childhood memory or serving the first blizzard to the next generation of DQ fans.
Investing in something with staying power was very important to us. The DQ® system has been around for more than 75 years and appeals to people of all ages. They really live by the ‘smile and a story’ mentality. People remember their experiences with the DQ® brand. From working with everyone at the DQ® corporate office, it is clear that the brand has a well-defined identity and is constantly looking forward without losing sight of what the core of the brand is.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$400,000
|Net Worth:
|$750,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,511,200 - $2,533,400
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NV, NH, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, WA, WV, WI, WY
The secret to the Dairy Queen® brand's success has always been simple. Our recipe combines hardworking individuals and great-tasting food that's served in a welcoming environment. What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known soft serve/frozen treat companies of all time. Food franchising had yet to exist, but the Dairy Queen® product's rapid-growth potential made the process a piece of cake. Today, there are more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.
If you're looking to play a bigger role in your community, we've got a treat for you. We're looking for qualified individuals or groups to help us continue our story as a Dairy Queen® franchisee. Are you motivated and willing to help us delight our fans with the refreshing atmosphere, delectable food, and chocolate-dipped happiness you've come to know and love? If so, we have the resources to guide you toward successful Dairy Queen® franchise ownership.
Invest In A DQ Grill & Chill® Franchise
We've Got a Lot Going for Us
To many of our franchisees, the Dairy Queen® brand represents comfort, joy, and timeless tradition. Now you're invited to become a part of it. Whether you want to give back to your community or continue the tradition of serving great food and classic frozen treats, our franchise support team is here for you.
As a Dairy Queen® franchisee, you can benefit from:
Thanks to our 95% consumer brand recognition, many fans will be waiting for your doors to open. Our name sells itself and our skilled corporate support team is ready to help you succeed as a Dairy Queen® franchisee.
Dairy Queen® Franchise Support
With major markets available for development in the United States, we're well-equipped to help you start and grow your business. In fact, our system was ranked 41st on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 in 2023.
If you have a smile and a story to share, a passion for giving back to your community, and the drive to maintain a successful and established franchise, we invite you to speak with us. We're committed to helping our franchisees grow their sales and their profits.
Franchise Corporate Support
We Treat You Right
It's our ultimate goal to help Dairy Queen® franchisees maximize their sales and profits. We have an experienced team in every functional area who will strive to help you accomplish this goal.
Take a look at all of the ways our support team can lend a hand:
