Dogtopia Franchise Opportunity

With more than 230 locations operating and 350 more sold and in development, Dogtopia is the largest and fastest-growing dog daycare provider in the world. Founded in 2002, Dogtopia's modern and sophisticated approach to dog wellness is leading the pet industry. With more than 70 team members at the Support Office to guide franchisees at every step of the journey and 24% same-store sales growth in 2022, Dogtopia is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth in the recession-resistant pet industry. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.