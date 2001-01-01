Doner Shack Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$150,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$287,500 - $1,031,700
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WY
Asia: AFG, ARM, BHR, BGD, BTN, IOT, BRN, KHM, CHN, CXR, CCK, GEO, HKG, IND, IDN, IRN, IRQ, ISR, JPN, JOR, KAZ, KWT, KGZ, LAO, LBN, MAC, MYS, MDV, MNG, MMR, NPL, PRK, OMN, PAK, PSE, PHL, QAT, SAU, SGP, KOR, LKA, SYR, TWN, TJK, THA, TKM, ARE, UZB, VNM, YEM
Europe: ALB, AND, AUT, AZE, BLR, BEL, BIH, BGR, HRV, CYP, CZE, CZE, DNK, EST, FRO, FIN, FRA, DEU, GIB, GRC, GGY, HUN, ISL, IRL, IMN, ITA, JEY, UNK, LVA, LIE, LTU, LUX, MLT, MDA, MCO, MNE, NLD, MKD, NOR, POL, PRT, ROU, RUS, SMR, SRB, SVK, SVN, ESP, SJM, SWE, CHE, TUR, UKR, GBR, VAT, ALA
Doner Shack is an innovative and groundbreaking restaurant franchise set to become the number one kebab brand worldwide, by providing unrivalled products with the convenience, quality and taste that customers crave.
The menu offers shawarma and doner kebabs, buttermilk fried chicken tenders, loaded fries, sliders and real ice-cream milkshakes served in contemporary settings with simple to run kitchen operations, providing quick and quality fast food to their customers through dine-in, delivery, online ordering, drive-thru, curbside, and to-go.
The concept of Doner Shack was established in 2018 after the founders experienced the popularity of kebabs in Mainland Europe, where the Kebab's outsell the top five fast food brands combined by 5 to 1, showing an unprecedented level of popularity and an estimated 1.8 Billion kebabs consumed yearly. Doner Shack offers an exciting and unmatched offering in the QSR sector, delivering high service levels and support for its franchisees and customers alike.
The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including being listed in the Elite Franchise Top 100 in 2023. And as keen innovators and pioneers of their industry, Doner Shack's award-winning operating system has become the benchmark for kebab brands worldwide, offering:
Doner Shack uses a practical approach to franchising to drive profitability, layering technology and innovations whilst offering highly desirable, quality products with a business model that is highly scalable.
Next Steps
Doner Shack is looking for passionate franchisees who share their vision for excellence. With a mission to build lasting relationships, create strong community ties, and cultivate a loyal customer base, Doner Shack offers a fantastic opportunity for those eager to lead in the fast-growing Mediterranean food market.
