 Drybar Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Drybar Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Net Worth: $750,000
Franchise Fee: $50,000
Total Investment: $604,956 - $1,313,865
Royalty Fee: 7% of Gross Receipts
Advertising Fee: 2% of Gross Receipts

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

The Drybar® brand, the category creator and a leading blow dry bar salon franchise, is seeking qualified owners. Drybar offers more than just gorgeous blowouts - a visit to a Drybar location is an elevated, high-end salon experience with no detail overlooked in a fun and stylish environment.

Drybar Franchise Opportunity

Franchise owners have come from a variety of backgrounds and the Drybar franchise system was often their first time exploring a franchise opportunity. We don't require experience in franchising, a salon, or a background in beauty to join the Drybar network, but what you do need is a passion for delivering exceptional quality with an equally exceptional client experience.

The brand's model is simple, and our tagline says it all, No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts®. The benefit of franchising with the Drybar brand is that we've established a great brand with a strong infrastructure. In addition to the training, marketing and operational support, our robust infrastructure includes an enhanced app for easy booking and the Barfly Membership Program. The membership-based model helps franchise owners build a recurring revenue stream as they grow their business.

Drybar Franchise Opportunity

Drybar Franchise Opportunity

Along with a strong brand and customer experience, you will benefit from being part of the WellBiz Brands, Inc. portfolio, a best-in-class franchise platform specializing in beauty and wellness concepts. With over 750 locations across all of their brands, WellBiz Brands, Inc. has developed resources to help franchise owners every step of the way!

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Drybar? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Drybar so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters