Drybar Franchise Opportunity

The Drybar® brand, the category creator and a leading blow dry bar salon franchise, is seeking qualified owners. Drybar offers more than just gorgeous blowouts - a visit to a Drybar location is an elevated, high-end salon experience with no detail overlooked in a fun and stylish environment.

Franchise owners have come from a variety of backgrounds and the Drybar franchise system was often their first time exploring a franchise opportunity. We don't require experience in franchising, a salon, or a background in beauty to join the Drybar network, but what you do need is a passion for delivering exceptional quality with an equally exceptional client experience.

The brand's model is simple, and our tagline says it all, No Cuts, No Color, Just Blowouts®. The benefit of franchising with the Drybar brand is that we've established a great brand with a strong infrastructure. In addition to the training, marketing and operational support, our robust infrastructure includes an enhanced app for easy booking and the Barfly Membership Program. The membership-based model helps franchise owners build a recurring revenue stream as they grow their business.

Along with a strong brand and customer experience, you will benefit from being part of the WellBiz Brands, Inc. portfolio, a best-in-class franchise platform specializing in beauty and wellness concepts. With over 750 locations across all of their brands, WellBiz Brands, Inc. has developed resources to help franchise owners every step of the way!