Fastest Labs Franchise Opportunity

Join the $5.3 Billion Drug Testing Industry

While there are many ways to start your own business, we at Fastest Labs offer a unique advantage that you simply can't find anywhere else. Our franchise process is tried and true, and we've worked for years to craft a reputation within our industry that's second to none. When you choose to join our drug testing franchise team, you'll benefit from our established name, tested practices, and high-speed support.

Why Fastest Labs?

We are a sales and marketing company that just happens to be in the drug testing business! Our franchise owners enjoy a range of benefits, including regular hours and flexible schedules, low operating costs and initial investment, as well as complete training and ongoing support. There is absolutely no medical experience required to open your own testing facility, and our team will provide you with all of the training and support you need.

Only Non-Medical Drug, Alcohol, and DNA Testing Franchise in the U. S.

Only Non-Medical Drug, Alcohol, and DNA Testing Franchise in the U. S. Rare ~$125K Brick-and-Mortar Investment

World-Class Support, Training, and Coaching

600-1,200 Sq. Ft. of Class B Real Estate

Fastest Labs Ranked #36 - Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Fastest Growing Franchises

Making the Perfect Match

Fastest Labs is made up of committed franchise owners with diverse backgrounds and professional experiences. Find out if you might be a perfect match!

Professional Background

Sales, Marketing, and/or Business Development

Interests

Professional networking, Community engagement, Entrepreneurship, Health & wellness

Involvement

The ideal candidate for Fastest Labs is someone seeking full-time ownership, with great hours and flexibility, and who is interested in making business development, marketing, and/or networking their primary day-to-day responsibilities.

Location

Live within 30 miles of territory

Starting Your Fastest Labs Franchise

Getting your very own FastestLabs® franchise up and running is a much simpler process than you may think! In fact, there are only nine steps involved in becoming a Fastest Labs franchise.

Throughout the entire process, our team is here to provide you with the assistance and support you need. Once you've expressed interest in opening your own Fastest Labs franchise, and we've gotten to know a little bit about you, we will assist you with the necessary paperwork, including your initial application and the FDD form. The FDD is designed to give you all the information you need to know about our company, how we operate, our relationships with vendors and other franchise owners, and more. After reviewing the FDD and submitting your application, we'll invite you to join us in a video call, during which time we will answer your questions and address any concerns you may have. We typically advise prospective franchisees to allow up to an hour for this call.

After we've handled all of your questions, the next step involves compiling a franchisee territory demographics report. We take a look at your specific area and its population in order to determine the best potential location for your drug, alcohol, and DNA testing franchise. After determining that you are an ideal fit for our team, we'll invite you to meet our Fastest Labs team at our headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. This is the perfect time for you to get real-world insight into our company, as well as some hands-on learning experience and an overall feel for our company culture.

Finally, once you are approved, we will award you a testing franchise territory. At this time, we'll draft the necessary legal documents and paperwork needed to complete the franchising process. This is also when you will pay your franchise fee. Next comes training week, one of the most exciting parts of the entire process. During this week of in-depth training, you'll join us again in San Antonio alongside our other newest Fastest Labs team members. We'll provide you with the knowledge, skills, resources, and hands-on experience you need to get your franchise up and running. Plus, we take care of all the details, including your hotel room, meals, and transportation during training week. Training week includes everything from our proven marketing strategies to sales techniques, practical daily operations, and more.

Once you've completed your training with us in San Antonio, all that's left is to open your doors! Even after your Fastest Labs franchise grand opening, we'll be there to provide you with the ongoing, high-speed support you need to succeed.