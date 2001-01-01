FASTSIGNS Franchise Opportunity

They see signs. YOU SEE DOLLAR SIGNS.

Now more than ever, businesses look to FASTSIGNS® for innovative ways to connect with customers in a highly competitive marketplace. Our high standards for quality and customer service have made FASTSIGNS the most recognized brand in the industry, driving significantly more traffic to the web than any other sign company.

We also lead in these important areas:

Industry-leading support separates us from our competitors

In an industry that's experiencing unprecedented growth and rapid innovation, you want a leadership team that can provide strong strategic direction. FASTSIGNS excels here, too. We invest in our franchise owners by offering a royalty reduction of 50% in the first year for a faster ramp up. And you also have the benefit of dedicated support in:

Site selection and build-out

Four weeks of training 1 week in a FASTSIGNS center 2 weeks at our Dallas Headquarters 1 week onsite in your new center

Pre-opening marketing blitz

Grand opening support and guidance

Dedicated Business Consultants

Franchisee Mentor Program

24-hour web-based learning management

Outside sales support

FASTSIGNS creates opportunity to make your statement

As a FASTSIGNS franchise owner, your earnings potential is unlimited. And you'll enjoy owning a business with these compelling features:

Over 750 locations in nine countries

Low staffing requirements

Business-to-business hours

Professional business clientele

Attractive margins

Strong brand name recognition

More than 35 year proven history

Highly visible low cost real estate

$10 Million National Ad Fund

Low inventory

Buying power with key suppliers and vendors

50% off Franchise Fee for Veterans & First Responders

Need More Convincing?

FASTSIGNS is the only franchisor in our industry to include a full Financial Performance Representation (Item 19) in our Franchise Disclosure Document, including information on our 2021 center average and top quartile Owners Discretionary Profit (ODP):

Top Quartile Owners Discretionary Profit (ODP): 34.8% or 1,379,287

Full Service Owners Discretionary Profit (ODP): 20.6% or 1,063,802

Ideal Candidate

Ideal candidates and existing franchisees come from all walks of life however those with strong senior or executive level experience in Sales, Project Management, Technology, or overall Management ( CEO, CFO, COO) often do best as this business is about managing relationships and people. FASTSIGNS is also a great business for two (Husband/Wife) or other teams. FASTSIGNS is also a great family business; many franchisees engage their children in the business.

