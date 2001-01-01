Fuzzy's Taco Shop Franchise Opportunity

Want to be a part of the best taco franchise around?

choose FUZZY'S! Explore Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchising: a chance to join our thriving taco empire with strong support and a proven model. Who Is Fuzzy's? Good vibes, stellar food, and badass people. That's the Fuzzy's brand in a nutshell, and those chill vibes will be yours to share if you're in the market to own your own Fuzzy's Taco Shop. We've been dishing out the good vibes via our laid-back restaurant spaces and flavor-packed menu since 2003. Fuzzy's has gone from strength to strength as a taco franchise, opening in locations across the country but staying true to our core vibes: food first, pride in our people and keeping it real. We could never have imagined the way Fuzzy's has taken off, expanding to nearly 150 locations across the US. And while we may love nothing more than taking it easy, taco in one hand, margarita in the other - it doesn't mean we're slowing down. There is no better time to join Fuzzy's and open your very own Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchise. Give us a call today, and get ready to dish out great food. When you're working with Fuzzy's, every day is badass. What Sets Fuzzy's Apart As A Quality Taco Franchise? If you're looking to join a taco restaurant franchise, it's hard to go past fuzzy's. why is that? because we're a taco franchise committed to providing a fantastic experience to every customer that strolls through our doors. how do we achieve this baja-awesome experience? Food Comes First - Creating mouth-watering flavors will always be a number one priority. We're serving up the best and freshest ingredients, accompanied by a huge selection of thirst-quenching beverages.

- Fuzzy's might be a chain, but we know it's the community around us that keeps us busy slinging tacos and serving up chill beverages. That's why we're committed to giving back to the local communities we're a part of. Good vibes are at their best when they're for a good cause, after all. Local Is How We Roll - It's as much about building community as it is about slinging seriously good tacos at Fuzzy's. Every shop shows the personality of the locals that hang there - but don't worry, the food is always out of this world. Tap Into What The People Want - Seriously Good Tacos While tacos are a way of life to many of us at Fuzzy's, there are plenty of other reasons to open your own Fuzzy's franchise. Fuzzy's is one of America's fastest-growing taco franchises, with nearly 150 locations open to date. You'll find Fuzzy's in 18 states across the country, so no matter where you are located, there will be demand for an affordable and flavorful taco franchise. Fuzzy's is headed up by a team passionate about dishing out good vibes and stellar food. While you can count on the same commitment to chill vibes and quality flavors, each of our taco shop franchises is shaped by the locals who hang out there. We're truly the taco shop around the corner, a base in the community for people to gather to celebrate or just kick back and hang out. There are also two options for you if you're interested in running a Fuzzy's franchise. As well as our regular taco shop franchise option, you can open a Fuzzy's Taco Shop Taqueria. This franchise format is the way to go if you're operating in an urban location from a smaller-sized space - it is made for a 2,000 sq ft space, as opposed to the 3,500 sq ft a traditional Fuzzy's occupies. The Taqueria franchise option comes with a focused menu and streamlined seating layout - that makes owning a Fuzzy's franchise more accessible than ever. It's perfect for more CBD areas with high walk-up traffic. Fuzzy's Taco Shop may have gotten its start in the college towns of Texas, but our expansion across the country has shown there is plenty of appetite for a restaurant that dishes out the goodness on the daily. With a unique voice and a product at a real chill price, there's never been a better time to own one of the best taco franchises around. How Fuzzy's will help you bring your taco franchise dream to life So, you've decided the Baja life at Fuzzy's is for you. Welcome aboard! Not sure where to start? That's no problem. When you sign up to be a Fuzzy's franchisee, you've got a whole lot of people behind you ready to lend a helping hand. As plans start moving forward on your Fuzzy's taco franchise, the team is here to help. You'll receive extensive information detailing how Fuzzy's works: OPERATIONS You'll receive extensive training on Fuzzy's Taco Shop, including operational aspects of running a taco franchise. The team will take you through our tried and tested processes and procedures and make sure you know everything you need to know about running a Fuzzy's Taco Shop. This includes: Preparing Fuzzy's recipes and working in our taco production kitchen

Best practices for finding, selecting and retaining "badass" team members

Management of our Baja taco ingredients and supplies

OPERATIONS You'll receive extensive training on Fuzzy's Taco Shop, including operational aspects of running a taco franchise. The team will take you through our tried and tested processes and procedures and make sure you know everything you need to know about running a Fuzzy's Taco Shop. This includes: Preparing Fuzzy's recipes and working in our taco production kitchen

Best practices for finding, selecting and retaining "badass" team members

Management of our Baja taco ingredients and supplies

Execution of Fuzzy's systems to drive the business and food safety We want to make sure Fuzzy's continues to be synonymous with tasty bites and laid-back vibes, and will help you put all the procedures into place to ensure that happens. MARKETING You may have noticed, but we at Fuzzy's have a pretty unique vibe. Our team has worked hard to create that unique tone of voice, visual brand, and atmosphere that Fuzzy's is known and loved for. We'll help you spread the word about your own Fuzzy's Taco Shop and teach you the tips and tricks needed to connect with our customers through marketing. SUPPORT Of course, there's lots to learn about when it comes to operating a taco shop franchise - and it doesn't all happen within your first month of opening. We want to make sure the Fuzzy's team feels confident and supported in the day-to-day business of running a taco franchise. As a Fuzzy's franchisee, you'll get ongoing support from our team to help you in managing your taco shop franchise.

Fuzzy's Training Team support for first three new store openings

Pre-opening and ongoing training systems including E-Training and ongoing workshops

Initial training on our back office system to help manage store operational costs

Grand Opening marketing support as well as ongoing Local Store Marketing best practices You'll also get access to some fantastic resources, including: Back Office System

Learning Management System

Brand Standards Performance Audits

Food Safety Audits - Ecosure

Fuzzynet - intranet resource center

Business Growth Plans

P&L benchmarking support

