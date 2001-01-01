 Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Golden Corral Buffet and Grill Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $500,000
Net Worth: $2,500,000
Franchise Fee: $50,000
Total Investment: $2,700,795 - $7,037,915

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

We have the Recipe for a Healthy Bottom Line

What It Takes To Grow...

Exterior of Golden CorralFranchisees are a vital part of our future growth and success. We believe that the person who is responsible for the business must be involved. But our franchisees are not alone. The Company and Regional Support Center Team is there for them. We are one team. One family.

Our franchise growth and success grew from the Partner/Manager concept originally implemented in our company-owned restaurants. This concept allowed us to build a solid foundation of people who believe in the Golden Corral Corporate Vision. To be the leader in the family restaurant segment by making pleasurable dining affordable for every guest, at every restaurant, every day.

Opportunity is unlimited at Golden Corral. Your vision and dedication are the keys to your success. We are committed to helping you reach your goals by providing you with proven systems and operations support to help you be successful.

Golden Corral customers Interior of the new Golden Corral prototype

Why Golden Corral?

With nearly 50 years of success, Golden Corral is recognized as America's largest National Buffet chain. We are an iconic American brand with a loyal customer base.

Our concept is a proven winner - a high-value, family-oriented lunch and dinner buffet served daily and breakfast every weekend.

We are the first-choice franchise brand for savvy restaurant operators looking to expand their local dining market share or successful franchisees seeking to diversify their portfolio.

If you are looking for a golden opportunity...
Please fill out the information form to the right or click here


Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Golden Corral Buffet and Grill? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Golden Corral Buffet and Grill so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters