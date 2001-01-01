The Ultimate Men's Grooming Experience
From our very first conversations with the Hammer & Nails team, I immediately connected with everyone. They have treated me like a valued member of the team and provided exceptional support throughout my onboarding experience; from site selection to opening my first shop. For someone without any prior experience as a business owner, I am extremely grateful for the assistance that the entire team provides. I look forward to what the future holds with Hammer & Nails and can’t wait to grow with the brand!
After 20 years in financial services, I had been meaning to move out of the corporate world and find something that offers a little more independence and flexibility. I worked with a franchise consultant to explore options. He presented a couple of franchises. I decided to visit them. Hammer and Nails was the first one. I walked in and immediately saw the value of the concept. Decided right then and there that this was it! Loving it!
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$250,000
|Net Worth:
|$750,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,950
|Total Investment:
|$650,000 - $918,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
We're Building Something Legendary
Welcome to Hammer & Nails, the elite franchise redefining the men's grooming industry with premium treatments and a proven membership model.
Why Hammer & Nails?
A one-of-a-kind brand experience. A once-in-a-generation opportunity.
We aim to elevate men's grooming as we know it. To change the conversation, by starting our own. To elevate how men look after themselves. To create lasting, meaningful relationships that translate into appointment that turn into memberships. And to have a damn good time doing it.
Men's Grooming is Booming. Get In on the Ground Level.
Globally, the industry is expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028*
If you're an investor looking for the next big thing, or a multi-unit franchise owner who wants to dominate a market, Hammer & Nails is the untapped opportunity you've been looking for.
*CNN: Male grooming is booming. Here's why
Success. We've Got a System for That
Hammer & Nails University
Get hands-on guidance and practical learning at key points during your opening process, when the information is most mission-critical. Our training courses equip you to master the fundamentals of franchise support. Then, when your Grand Opening date is in sight, our team is on-site. We work side-by-side with you and your team, spending quality time to help you lay a foundation for a thriving shop.
Marketing Made Simple
You don't have to guess how to best market your business. Benefit from a proven turnkey marketing program with agency partners.
Your Shop in a Box
Fixtures. Furnishings. Materials. Fit and Finish. Engineered and delivered to the site for easy install, so you don't worry about a thing.
Do You Have What It Takes?
If you share our vision for what men's care can be and see yourself meeting the below qualifications, let's talk.
Qualifications
Let's Hammer Out the Details.
Our franchise development team is on a roll, and can't wait to talk to you. Tell us a little about yourself and we'll be in touch shortly.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
