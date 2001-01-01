The Ultimate Men's Grooming Experience

We're Building Something Legendary

Welcome to Hammer & Nails, the elite franchise redefining the men's grooming industry with premium treatments and a proven membership model.

Why Hammer & Nails?

A one-of-a-kind brand experience. A once-in-a-generation opportunity.

We aim to elevate men's grooming as we know it. To change the conversation, by starting our own. To elevate how men look after themselves. To create lasting, meaningful relationships that translate into appointment that turn into memberships. And to have a damn good time doing it.

Men's Grooming is Booming. Get In on the Ground Level.

Globally, the industry is expected to be worth $115 billion by 2028*

If you're an investor looking for the next big thing, or a multi-unit franchise owner who wants to dominate a market, Hammer & Nails is the untapped opportunity you've been looking for.

Highest UV $1,669,013

Average UV- $847,065

Top 25% UV- $1,313,402

*CNN: Male grooming is booming. Here's why

*The Guardian: I can see change spreading' - why male grooming is booming

**Based on 2028 projections, assuming approximately $5B per year

Success. We've Got a System for That

Hammer & Nails University

Get hands-on guidance and practical learning at key points during your opening process, when the information is most mission-critical. Our training courses equip you to master the fundamentals of franchise support. Then, when your Grand Opening date is in sight, our team is on-site. We work side-by-side with you and your team, spending quality time to help you lay a foundation for a thriving shop.

Marketing Made Simple

You don't have to guess how to best market your business. Benefit from a proven turnkey marketing program with agency partners.

Your Shop in a Box

Fixtures. Furnishings. Materials. Fit and Finish. Engineered and delivered to the site for easy install, so you don't worry about a thing.

Do You Have What It Takes?

If you share our vision for what men's care can be and see yourself meeting the below qualifications, let's talk.

Qualifications

Can you embrace and execute upon a clear and inspiring vision?

Can you play the role of coach and mentor to a driven and hardworking team?

Do you enjoy creating a place that is the best part of the customer's day?

Let's Hammer Out the Details.

Our franchise development team is on a roll, and can't wait to talk to you. Tell us a little about yourself and we'll be in touch shortly.