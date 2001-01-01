Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Franchise Opportunity

Stress-Free Ownership

A Franchise Opportunity Focused On Health & Wellness

Connect With Financial Freedom

Welcome to Hand & Stone, where we help driven and motivated entrepreneurs pursue a balanced lifestyle with our supportive and fulfilling franchise opportunity. If you want to build a healthy future for yourself while enhancing the well-being of others, our skincare and massage franchise may be a great fit for you. Our award-winning franchise leads the industry in product quality, customer service, and franchisee satisfaction. With three distinct service offerings, we rise above our competitors and stand out as the preferred choice for customers seeking a relaxed, rejuvenating escape.

The health and wellness industry has recently experienced exponential growth as more and more people realize that self-care is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. Spa visits are a crucial component of a balanced health and wellness regimen, and our franchise owners are bringing these popular services into communities across the country. We are looking for like-minded individuals who see the value in holistic wellness to join our mission to make a difference in mind, body, and soul.

A Business Foundation Set In Stone

Supportive Start-Up & Ongoing Guidance

In-House Advertising Agency - Engage through our media placement, SEM, email marketing and social media.

- Engage through our media placement, SEM, email marketing and social media. Membership Based Model - Grow with a recurring revenue stream that fuels profitability and scalability.

- Grow with a recurring revenue stream that fuels profitability and scalability. Markets Available Nationwide - Explore ownership opportunities across the US.

Why Hand & Stone

To ensure a successful and healthy franchise relationship, it's mutually beneficial for you and the company you franchise with to be the best possible fit for one another. At Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, we want to work with driven owners who share our mission, values, and passion for wellness and self-care. If you are seeking an exciting opportunity that will allow you to grow, thrive, and build a future for yourself, our spa franchise opportunity should be your first choice.

Hand & Stone is more than just a spa - we are a health care business and offer services that are resistant to internet competition. Our membership model allows for predictable and recurring cash flow and our 15+ years of experience ensure our brand will survive as leaders in the wellness industry.

Our massage and skincare spa franchise offers:

A differentiated revenue model

A differentiated revenue model Advanced technology and unique service offerings

Extensive start-up and ongoing support

HSM Advertising services

A membership model that ensures repeat customers

Full-service advertising and comprehensive training

Our massage and spa franchise is a leader in our industry and stands out from the competition for the reasons above and many more. From being named a 2019 Top Franchise to Own by Forbes to ranking #94 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Hand & Stone leads the industry in product quality, customer service, and franchisee satisfaction.

Our executive team and staff have a combined 250+ years of experience. Our CEO, John Teza, is a 20-year franchise industry veteran who brings to Hand & Stone franchise leadership experience having successfully grown other national franchise brands.

Training & Support

Hand & Stone Sets Our Spa Franchise Owners Up For Success

When considering Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, it's important to note that no experience in the spa or massage industry is required. Our proven model, comprehensive training, and your staff of licensed professionals allow you, the franchise owner, the ability to focus on the four main objectives to grow your first Hand & Stone while laying the groundwork for future openings.

As a Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa franchise owner, you will

Manage and motivate your team Recruit staff and be the face of your franchise Be responsible for all aspects of financial management Market and advertise in tandem with our professional in-house agency

The Hand & Stone franchise development team will make sure you are ready to handle all of these responsibilities prior to opening day. We offer extensive pre-and post-opening support as well as comprehensive training to prepare you for everything you will face during your journey with us.

Our franchisee support includes assistance with:

Real estate selection

Construction and design of your spa

Recruitment of your team

Education and training

Field operations

Marketing and advertising

Financing

We are with you every step of the way, from pre-opening to grand opening to helping you build your social media campaign and local advertising using strategic planning in your market.

Let's Make a Difference Together

