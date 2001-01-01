Huckleberry's Breakfast & Lunch Franchise Opportunity

It's been said that Huckleberry's serves the best Breakfast and Lunch this side of the ol' Mississippi so why not come see for yourself? Right away you'll know you've found a place to escape from the everyday....the weeping willow tree sparkling with fireflies, the faint din of crickets chirping and the unmistakable rhythmic sound of Southern music in the background. It seems as if you've been carried away to the Bayou in just a few steps. All of the folks you meet are friendly, charming and real. And the food....so many choices! Breakfast features Mardi Gras Beignets, Chicken & Waffles, Skillet Hotties and Signature Omelets. For lunch, where else can you get Fried Green Tomatoes, Creole Style Louisiana Catfish, N'awlins Sandwiches and scratch-made soups? Try 'em all! You'll soon discover, like so many others, that this is the place you'll want to come again and again. What is Huckleberry's? Growing Concept - There's no other place like it in the breakfast/lunch category!

Over 42% SAME STORE SALES increase over a 5 year period.*

21 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth.*

Uniquely positioned in the fast growing breakfast/lunch segment.

Chef-inspired Menu Development and Innovation.

Marketing support and strong Brand Identity.

Social Media/eClub platforms.

Flexible site options. Franchise Support We WANT you to be successful! We NEED you to be successful! Here are just some of the ways we help increase your business value and operational efficiency: Marketing & brand building

Training systems

Vendor/distribution support

Restaurant operations reviews

Recipe & Menu Development

Accounting

Purchasing synergies

Point of sales system

Site selection

Plan design/project management Training and Culture Comprehensive Guidelines

Onsite Training Teams

Brand Standards and Specifications

Emphasis on Creating a Culture of "Southern Hospitality" *This information was obtained from the 2021 Huckleberry's Franchise Disclosure Document. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.