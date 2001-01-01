Huckleberry's Breakfast & Lunch Franchise Opportunity
I am very impressed with the industry knowledge Heritage Restaurant Brands has brought to the table and our restaurants are benefiting from it. They have given our organization renewed energy!
Huckleberry's has a unique and compelling niche in the restaurant space. The unit economics, captivating ambiance, great food and the fact that we're open for breakfast and lunch make adding more restaurants a no-brainer for us.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$350,000
|Net Worth:
|$750,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$270,000 - $1,400,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5% and Administrative fee 1%
|Advertising Fee:
|0%
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
|
It's been said that Huckleberry's serves the best Breakfast and Lunch this side of the ol' Mississippi so why not come see for yourself? Right away you'll know you've found a place to escape from the everyday....the weeping willow tree sparkling with fireflies, the faint din of crickets chirping and the unmistakable rhythmic sound of Southern music in the background. It seems as if you've been carried away to the Bayou in just a few steps. All of the folks you meet are friendly, charming and real. And the food....so many choices! Breakfast features Mardi Gras Beignets, Chicken & Waffles, Skillet Hotties and Signature Omelets. For lunch, where else can you get Fried Green Tomatoes, Creole Style Louisiana Catfish, N'awlins Sandwiches and scratch-made soups? Try 'em all! You'll soon discover, like so many others, that this is the place you'll want to come again and again.
We WANT you to be successful! We NEED you to be successful! Here are just some of the ways we help increase your business value and operational efficiency:
*This information was obtained from the 2021 Huckleberry's Franchise Disclosure Document.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
