 Huckleberry's Breakfast & Lunch Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials

I am very impressed with the industry knowledge Heritage Restaurant Brands has brought to the table and our restaurants are benefiting from it. They have given our organization renewed energy!

Jeff Burns
Multi-Unit Owner/Huckleberry's

Huckleberry's has a unique and compelling niche in the restaurant space. The unit economics, captivating ambiance, great food and the fact that we're open for breakfast and lunch make adding more restaurants a no-brainer for us.

Raman Dhillon
Multi-Unit Owner/Huckleberry's

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $350,000
Net Worth: $750,000
Franchise Fee: $35,000
Total Investment: $270,000 - $1,400,000
Royalty Fee: 5% and Administrative fee 1%
Advertising Fee: 0%

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available

It's been said that Huckleberry's serves the best Breakfast and Lunch this side of the ol' Mississippi so why not come see for yourself? Right away you'll know you've found a place to escape from the everyday....the weeping willow tree sparkling with fireflies, the faint din of crickets chirping and the unmistakable rhythmic sound of Southern music in the background. It seems as if you've been carried away to the Bayou in just a few steps. All of the folks you meet are friendly, charming and real. And the food....so many choices! Breakfast features Mardi Gras Beignets, Chicken & Waffles, Skillet Hotties and Signature Omelets. For lunch, where else can you get Fried Green Tomatoes, Creole Style Louisiana Catfish, N'awlins Sandwiches and scratch-made soups? Try 'em all! You'll soon discover, like so many others, that this is the place you'll want to come again and again.

Huckleberry's Franchise Opportunity

What is Huckleberry's?

  • Growing Concept - There's no other place like it in the breakfast/lunch category!
  • Amazing Food - Southern inspired cooking with just a hint of California.
  • Differentiating Ambience - When you walk into Huckleberry's, it's as if you've escaped to the "bayou" in just a few steps ... you're captivated by the weeping willow tree, sparkling of fireflies and Zydeco music.
  • Huckleberry's Franchise OpportunitySouthern Hospitality - Charming people with a genuine desire to serve you.

Why Franchise with Huckleberry's?

  • Operating hours are 7AM to 3PM. Be home in time for soccer games and family dinners!
  • Over 42% SAME STORE SALES increase over a 5 year period.*
  • 21 consecutive quarters of same store sales growth.*
  • Uniquely positioned in the fast growing breakfast/lunch segment.
  • Chef-inspired Menu Development and Innovation.
  • Marketing support and strong Brand Identity.
  • Social Media/eClub platforms.
  • Flexible site options.

Franchise Support

We WANT you to be successful! We NEED you to be successful! Here are just some of the ways we help increase your business value and operational efficiency:

  • Marketing & brand building
  • Training systems
  • Vendor/distribution support
  • Restaurant operations reviews
  • Recipe & Menu Development
  • Accounting
  • Purchasing synergies
  • Point of sales system
  • Site selection
  • Plan design/project management

Training and Culture

  • Comprehensive Guidelines
  • Onsite Training Teams
  • Brand Standards and Specifications
  • Emphasis on Creating a Culture of "Southern Hospitality"

*This information was obtained from the 2021 Huckleberry's Franchise Disclosure Document.

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

