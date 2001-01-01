IHOP franchise Opportunity

Join the IHOP family as an IHOP franchisee The world's largest breakfast chain is stacking up successes IHOP® leads the family dining category in the USA for brand awareness, menu variety and, of course, has the best pancakes in the business. There are currently over 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants across all states in the USA, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Mexico, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, UAE and Saudi Arabia. 100% of all IHOP restaurants are owned by independent franchise operators. For over 60 years, the IHOP family restaurant chain has served its world-famous pancakes and a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items that are loved by people of all ages. IHOP offers its guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. Our Story Since 1958, IHOP® has been the place where people connect over breakfast, enjoy study breaks, grab a bite before or after sporting events, and so much more. And no matter what menu items they order, there's one ingredient that's always constant -- a smile. We've seen millions of smiles over the years in our restaurants, and now shared in photos across our social properties. In fact, smiles are so much a part of our culture that we changed our logo to include one. Reasons you'll be happy investing in IHOP. IHOP is more than a place where breakfast lovers love to have breakfast: Attractive Unit Economics

Attractive Unit Economics Established and successful franchise system with a proven business model that can be adapted across multiple formats and sizes, and for local relevance.

Part of Dine Brands, a publicly traded company, and one of the largest full-service restaurant groups in the world.

It's an American icon, with over 60 year heritage of giving guests a variety of the breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites they love.

As one of the most well-known brands today, IHOP is recognized as the leader in Family dining, consistently ranked #1 or #2 in Family Dining by Nation's Restaurant News.

Leverage our world-class support team in the areas of operations, training, marketing, site selection, design and construction, food inovation, supply chain and technology.

Superior image and design

Ongoing technology and culinary innovation, and flexibility for local adaptation.

A company on an accelerated growth trajectory. Our Standard Approach Our typical development agreements require franchisees to build multiple restaurants in a defined geography within a defined period. Our preferred partner is an experienced and well capitalized multi-unit operator who is probably operating restaurants already with another brand. We typically require a minimum of $1.5 million in net worth for each restaurant to be built, along with substantial cash assets for initial restaurant construction. It is also important our franchisees have sufficient funds to cover working capital costs and startup costs, which are substantial. Our Ideal Franchise Partner Is committed to a long-term franchise relationship built on trust and respect

Knows how to build a brand

Understands that accessible pricing and value are core components of family dining

Is highly capable, particularly in areas like supply chain, quality assurance, real estate development, and marketing

Is highly capable, particularly in critical areas like supply chain, quality assurance, and has access to and ability to secure premier real estate

Has or will have infrastructure dedicated to the development of our brand

Has material liquidity and net worth, with access to capital

Has a track record of developing multi-unit restaurant systems Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.