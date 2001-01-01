IHOP Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,500,000
|Royalty Fee:
|4.5% of gross sales
|Advertising Fee:
|3.5% of gross sales
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Join the IHOP family as an IHOP franchisee
The world's largest breakfast chain is stacking up successes
IHOP® leads the family dining category in the USA for brand awareness, menu variety and, of course, has the best pancakes in the business. There are currently over 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants across all states in the USA, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Mexico, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, UAE and Saudi Arabia.
100% of all IHOP restaurants are owned by independent franchise operators. For over 60 years, the IHOP family restaurant chain has served its world-famous pancakes and a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items that are loved by people of all ages. IHOP offers its guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service.
Our Story
Since 1958, IHOP® has been the place where people connect over breakfast, enjoy study breaks, grab a bite before or after sporting events, and so much more. And no matter what menu items they order, there's one ingredient that's always constant -- a smile. We've seen millions of smiles over the years in our restaurants, and now shared in photos across our social properties. In fact, smiles are so much a part of our culture that we changed our logo to include one.
Reasons you'll be happy investing in IHOP.
IHOP is more than a place where breakfast lovers love to have breakfast:
Our Standard Approach
Our typical development agreements require franchisees to build multiple restaurants in a defined geography within a defined period.
Our preferred partner is an experienced and well capitalized multi-unit operator who is probably operating restaurants already with another brand. We typically require a minimum of $1.5 million in net worth for each restaurant to be built, along with substantial cash assets for initial restaurant construction. It is also important our franchisees have sufficient funds to cover working capital costs and startup costs, which are substantial.
Our Ideal Franchise Partner
