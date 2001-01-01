 IHOP Franchise Opportunity
I believe that the recipe for joy is our brand’s iHospitality and treating our guests as if they are a part of your family.

Maaza Henry
IHOP Franchisee of The Year

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $500,000
Net Worth: $1,500,000
Royalty Fee: 4.5% of gross sales
Advertising Fee: 3.5% of gross sales

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Join the IHOP family as an IHOP franchisee

IHOP franchise Opportunity

The world's largest breakfast chain is stacking up successes

IHOP® leads the family dining category in the USA for brand awareness, menu variety and, of course, has the best pancakes in the business. There are currently over 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants across all states in the USA, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Mexico, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

100% of all IHOP restaurants are owned by independent franchise operators. For over 60 years, the IHOP family restaurant chain has served its world-famous pancakes and a wide variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner items that are loved by people of all ages. IHOP offers its guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service.

Our Story

Since 1958, IHOP® has been the place where people connect over breakfast, enjoy study breaks, grab a bite before or after sporting events, and so much more. And no matter what menu items they order, there's one ingredient that's always constant -- a smile. We've seen millions of smiles over the years in our restaurants, and now shared in photos across our social properties. In fact, smiles are so much a part of our culture that we changed our logo to include one.

Reasons you'll be happy investing in IHOP.

IHOP is more than a place where breakfast lovers love to have breakfast:

  • IHOP franchise OpportunityAttractive Unit Economics
  • Established and successful franchise system with a proven business model that can be adapted across multiple formats and sizes, and for local relevance.
  • Part of Dine Brands, a publicly traded company, and one of the largest full-service restaurant groups in the world.
  • It's an American icon, with over 60 year heritage of giving guests a variety of the breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites they love.
  • As one of the most well-known brands today, IHOP is recognized as the leader in Family dining, consistently ranked #1 or #2 in Family Dining by Nation's Restaurant News.
  • Leverage our world-class support team in the areas of operations, training, marketing, site selection, design and construction, food inovation, supply chain and technology.
  • Superior image and design
  • Ongoing technology and culinary innovation, and flexibility for local adaptation.
  • A company on an accelerated growth trajectory.

Our Standard Approach

Our typical development agreements require franchisees to build multiple restaurants in a defined geography within a defined period.

Our preferred partner is an experienced and well capitalized multi-unit operator who is probably operating restaurants already with another brand. We typically require a minimum of $1.5 million in net worth for each restaurant to be built, along with substantial cash assets for initial restaurant construction. It is also important our franchisees have sufficient funds to cover working capital costs and startup costs, which are substantial.

Our Ideal Franchise Partner

  • Is committed to a long-term franchise relationship built on trust and respect
  • Knows how to build a brand
  • Understands that accessible pricing and value are core components of family dining
  • Is highly capable, particularly in areas like supply chain, quality assurance, real estate development, and marketing
  • Has or will have infrastructure dedicated to the development of our brand
  • Has material liquidity and net worth, with access to capital
  • Has a track record of developing multi-unit restaurant systems

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

