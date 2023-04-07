iSmash Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$250,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$42,500
|Total Investment:
|$171,523 - $563,855
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
iSmash is a groundbreaking franchise concept that puts a new spin on entertainment. iSmash is the first and only rage room franchise in the US. In addition to rage rooms, iSmash franchises can offer two other popular experiences under the same roof - splatter paint and axe throwing.
iSmash has been selling franchises like hot cakes, with major markets going fast! Everyone wants to get in on the excitement and profits this unique concept has to offer. Now is the time to corner your market and become the authority on location-based entertainment!
As an SBA-approved franchise, iSmash can be opened by qualified franchisees with as little as 10% down! All you need is a 640 minimum credit score. Our third-party lenders can typically close within 30-45 days from commitment.
Why Choose iSmash?
Only the Initial Franchise Fee ($42,500) is due upfront. If you qualify for financing, up to 90% of the remaining startup costs can be covered by your loan. These costs are flexible, managed at your discretion, and paid out over time as you build and open your iSmash center.
Training & Support
Topics covered in the initial training include:
Operational and Marketing Tools:
*According to Item 19 in our FDD issued April 7, 2023
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about iSmash? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.