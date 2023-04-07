iSmash Franchise Opportunity

iSmash is a groundbreaking franchise concept that puts a new spin on entertainment. iSmash is the first and only rage room franchise in the US. In addition to rage rooms, iSmash franchises can offer two other popular experiences under the same roof - splatter paint and axe throwing.

iSmash has been selling franchises like hot cakes, with major markets going fast! Everyone wants to get in on the excitement and profits this unique concept has to offer. Now is the time to corner your market and become the authority on location-based entertainment!

As an SBA-approved franchise, iSmash can be opened by qualified franchisees with as little as 10% down! All you need is a 640 minimum credit score. Our third-party lenders can typically close within 30-45 days from commitment.

Why Choose iSmash?

First-mover advantage

First-mover advantage Highly profitable

Unique, fun, and exciting business model

Low initial investment

SBA financing available with just 10% down

Caters to all demographics - adults, teens, kids, families, birthday parties, private events, and corporate clients

Flexible hours and passive ownership possible

Efficient training program and top-notch support

In-house marketing agency manages all your digital advertising and social media

Only the Initial Franchise Fee ($42,500) is due upfront. If you qualify for financing, up to 90% of the remaining startup costs can be covered by your loan. These costs are flexible, managed at your discretion, and paid out over time as you build and open your iSmash center.

Training & Support

Site Selection Assistance: Available

Available Lease Negotiation Assistance: Available

Available Length of Training: 42 hours

42 hours Training Description: Initial training consists of 18 hours of classroom training, conducted remotely via online LMS, and 24 hours of on the job training at an iSmash facility.

Topics covered in the initial training include:

Pre-Opening Procedures

Daily Operating Procedures

Human Resources

Marketing

Sales and Pricing

Technology

Supplemental training is offered both remotely and on-site as needed.

Operational and Marketing Tools:

Full marketing library available to create full suite of custom print and digital marketing executions. Franchisor provides graphic design and marketing services, including creation and management of all digital marketing initiatives.

*According to Item 19 in our FDD issued April 7, 2023