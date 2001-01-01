 Jamba® Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials

As a franchisee, I am very excited about Jamba’s® direction with its rebranding initiatives and ample opportunity for growth in new markets and venues across the country. In addition to the growth potential, the brand continues to invest in the menu to stay relevant and on-trend, which also helps support healthy unit economics.

Panos Joulios
Jamba® Franchise Owner with 42 Locations

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $120,000
Net Worth: $300,000
Franchise Fee: $35,500
Total Investment: $367,150 - $934,450
Royalty Fee: 6% of Net Sales
Advertising Fee: 3% of Net Sales

Available Markets:


Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available

Own a Whirl'd Famous Smoothie Franchise

Founded in the seaside town of San Luis Obispo, California, Jamba® was built on the belief that eating better should be simple and taste delicious. Our refreshing blends of fruit and veggies in made-to-order smoothies, juices and bowls give guests the boost they need to conquer their days and fuel their next adventure. With new products, flexible footprints and varied venues, Jamba® is building a brighter future one smoothie at a time.

Jamba Franchise OpportunityJamba Juice started out in San Luis Obispo, CA, in 1990 as a little juice shop with a big idea:
that eating better should be easy.

For nearly 30 years, Jamba has led the way in making balanced options easier and more accessible by serving delicious, made-to-order smoothies, juices, and bowls. With over 800 locations in 35 states and 6 countries, Jamba has become a pioneer and leader in the smoothies and juices category, and continues to innovate and grow with our guests.

  • Fresh Made Simple - Jamba's diverse menu of blended drinks and energizing bites requires little prep, meaning no early mornings or late nights.
  • Optimal Locations - Our dedicated real estate team will provide real estate selection assistance and support.
  • Marketing Made Easy - Our dedicated marketing team creates national initiatives, LTOs, and social media campaigns to drive engagement and encourage brand loyalty.
  • Education for All - Receive comprehensive owner training as well as access to digital resources that will help you train your own team.
  • Always the Right Fit - Choose from a variety of footprints including traditional stores, drive-thrus, & nontraditional buildouts ranging from 1,000 - 1,500 sq.ft.
  • Smooth Operations - We'll help you track and measure your store's performance through data analysis, business reviews, and more.
