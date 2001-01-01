Jamba® Franchise Opportunity

Own a Whirl'd Famous Smoothie Franchise

Founded in the seaside town of San Luis Obispo, California, Jamba® was built on the belief that eating better should be simple and taste delicious. Our refreshing blends of fruit and veggies in made-to-order smoothies, juices and bowls give guests the boost they need to conquer their days and fuel their next adventure. With new products, flexible footprints and varied venues, Jamba® is building a brighter future one smoothie at a time.

