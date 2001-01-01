Jamba® Franchise Opportunity
As a franchisee, I am very excited about Jamba’s® direction with its rebranding initiatives and ample opportunity for growth in new markets and venues across the country. In addition to the growth potential, the brand continues to invest in the menu to stay relevant and on-trend, which also helps support healthy unit economics.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$120,000
|Net Worth:
|$300,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,500
|Total Investment:
|$367,150 - $934,450
|Royalty Fee:
|6% of Net Sales
|Advertising Fee:
|3% of Net Sales
Available Markets:
Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
Own a Whirl'd Famous Smoothie Franchise
Founded in the seaside town of San Luis Obispo, California, Jamba® was built on the belief that eating better should be simple and taste delicious. Our refreshing blends of fruit and veggies in made-to-order smoothies, juices and bowls give guests the boost they need to conquer their days and fuel their next adventure. With new products, flexible footprints and varied venues, Jamba® is building a brighter future one smoothie at a time.
Jamba Juice started out in San Luis Obispo, CA, in 1990 as a little juice shop with a big idea:
For nearly 30 years, Jamba has led the way in making balanced options easier and more accessible by serving delicious, made-to-order smoothies, juices, and bowls. With over 800 locations in 35 states and 6 countries, Jamba has become a pioneer and leader in the smoothies and juices category, and continues to innovate and grow with our guests.
