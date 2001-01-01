Jeff's Bagel Run Franchise Opportunity

Let's Make Some Dough! We're fueled by a passion for serving freshly baked, mouth-watering bagels to our customers every single day. If you share our love for authentic, delicious bagels and crave the chance to be part of a dynamic, rapidly expanding concept, Jeff's Bagel Run is the opportunity you've been waiting for! Join us through our franchising program and bring the bagel experience to your community. Why Jeff's Bagel Run? Au-dough-mation Bake to the Future! We understand the importance of embracing technology to meet the evolving needs and expectations of today's customers. That's why we've built our bagel shop on a foundation of innovation and digital integration, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience. As a Jeff's Bagel Run franchisee, you'll have access to our state-of-the-art technology platform, empowering you to deliver exceptional service and convenience to your customers while maximizing operational efficiency. Unique Concept - With our motto "Always boiled, Never toasted", Jeff's Bagel Run redefines the classic bagel experience. Setting us apart are our rotating menu, open kitchens, and exceptional coffee program. Using only the finest, freshest ingredients, and making our bagels from scratch everyday in-store we guarantee exceptional taste and quality in every bite.

- With our motto "Always boiled, Never toasted", Jeff's Bagel Run redefines the classic bagel experience. Setting us apart are our rotating menu, open kitchens, and exceptional coffee program. Using only the finest, freshest ingredients, and making our bagels from scratch everyday in-store we guarantee exceptional taste and quality in every bite. Build Community - Jeff's Bagel Run is more than just a place to grab a quick bite - we're actively involved in our communities, supporting local causes and events.

- Jeff's Bagel Run is more than just a place to grab a quick bite - we're actively involved in our communities, supporting local causes and events. Come for the bagels, stay for the coffee - We've collaborated closely with Winter Garden's OTUS Coffee roastery to develop our own custom roast for both drip and espresso coffee. Our menu features a diverse selection, ranging from cold brews to lattes and everything in between, ensuring a top-notch coffee experience for our customers.

- We've collaborated closely with Winter Garden's OTUS Coffee roastery to develop our own custom roast for both drip and espresso coffee. Our menu features a diverse selection, ranging from cold brews to lattes and everything in between, ensuring a top-notch coffee experience for our customers. We're with you - From site selection and store design to training and ongoing support, we're committed to helping our franchisees every step of the way. We're Growing With a strong business model, experienced team and growing fanfare, Jeff's Bagel Run is expanding! Now, it's your opportunity to be a part of the story Franchise Requirements We're looking for dedicated individuals or groups who are enthusiastic about our brand and eager to bring the Jeff's Bagel Run experience to new communities. Here are some of the requirements for becoming a Jeff's Bagel Run franchisee: Make the Dough: As a franchisee, we encourage you to embody the role of a baker, immersing yourself in the art of crafting delicious bagels and ensuring that every aspect of your operation reflects our commitment to quality and excellence. By being hands-on and present in your business, you'll forge strong connections with customers, fostering loyalty and building community engagement.

As a franchisee, we encourage you to embody the role of a baker, immersing yourself in the art of crafting delicious bagels and ensuring that every aspect of your operation reflects our commitment to quality and excellence. By being hands-on and present in your business, you'll forge strong connections with customers, fostering loyalty and building community engagement. Financial Qualifications: Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $1,000,000 and liquid assets of at least $500,000.

Prospective franchisees should have a minimum net worth of $1,000,000 and liquid assets of at least $500,000. Business Acumen: While prior experience in the food industry is helpful, it's not required. We provide comprehensive training to ensure that our franchisees have the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful Jeff's Bagel Run location.

While prior experience in the food industry is helpful, it's not required. We provide comprehensive training to ensure that our franchisees have the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful Jeff's Bagel Run location. Commitment to Excellence: We're looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering exceptional customer experiences and upholding the high standards of the Jeff's Bagel Run brand. Next Steps, Reachout! If you're ready to take the first step toward owning your own Jeff's Bagel Run franchise, we'd love to hear from you. If you're ready to take the first step toward owning your own Jeff's Bagel Run franchise, we'd love to hear from you. This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.