Jersey Mike's Subs Franchise Opportunity

Jersey Mike's Subs: A Sub Above

The Basics

Jersey Mike's Subs is a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise that has grown rapidly, now with over 4,000 locations open and in development across the U.S. and internationally. The brand, known for its fresh ingredients and commitment to quality, operates on the principle that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can go hand-in-hand. This unique approach has led Jersey Mike's to become one of the leading brands in the fast-casual restaurant sector.

In 2025, Jersey Mike's was ranked #2 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, marking the brand's seventh consecutive year in the top 10 and the 2nd consecutive year as runner up. Additionally, Jersey Mike's has been recognized in numerous prestigious restaurant industry rankings, including:

Named one of the nation's top restaurant chains by Nation's Restaurant News (#30 in 2024).

#1 in the Fast Casual and Sandwich categories in Nation's Restaurant News America's Favorite Chains list.

Ranked the #1 Best Sandwich Chain by Eat This, Not That! (2024).

(2024). #2 Fast Casual for Takeout (2023), according to Technomic.

These accolades underline the brand's success in offering a consistently high-quality dining experience and expanding its presence rapidly across the country.

The Secret of Our Success

What sets Jersey Mike's apart from other sub sandwich shops is the company's unwavering dedication to fresh ingredients and authentic sandwich preparation. Each sub is made to order with the highest quality ingredients:

Freshly sliced meats and cheeses, sliced on the spot for every sandwich.

Fresh, locally sourced vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and lettuce, all added to every sandwich "Mike's Way®"--with a signature blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil.

Freshly baked bread, made in-store daily, forming the perfect foundation for each sub.

Jersey Mike's has managed to stay true to the original recipe and process from 1956, continuing to deliver subs that exceed expectations for quality, taste, and freshness.

Starting Out

The Jersey Mike's journey began in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, when Mike's Subs opened as a local sub sandwich shop. Located near the Jersey Shore, Mike's Subs quickly gained popularity due to its prime location and focus on serving high-quality submarine sandwiches, a relatively new concept at the time.

The brand became known for its vibrant atmosphere, quality sandwiches, and exceptional customer service. By the early 1970s, Mike's Subs had earned a loyal following, attracting customers from New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

In 1975, Peter Cancro, a 17-year-old high school senior who had worked at Mike's Subs since he was 14, purchased the business with the help of his football coach. Despite his young age, Peter's passion for the sub business led him to open additional locations. By 1987, Peter rebranded the company as Jersey Mike's Subs, reflecting the authenticity of the original store and its legacy.

Franchising began in 1987, and Jersey Mike's quickly spread its reach, bringing the beloved sub sandwiches to locations across the U.S. Today, Peter Cancro serves as CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, overseeing the brand's continued expansion.

Expanding Reach: National and International Growth

Jersey Mike's has experienced rapid expansion both nationally and internationally. In 2024, the company took a significant step into international markets, partnering with Redberry Restaurant Group as the Area Director for Canada. This partnership will bring 300 Jersey Mike's locations to Canada over the next decade, marking Jersey Mike's first major international expansion in its 69-year history.

Domestically, the brand continues to grow, with hundreds of new locations opening every year. Jersey Mike's maintains a robust presence in both major cities and smaller communities, allowing it to serve a diverse customer base. The franchise's rapid expansion is a testament to its successful business model and strong brand identity, and its international efforts will further solidify its position in the global marketplace

Giving Back: Community Engagement and Social Responsibility

At Jersey Mike's, giving back is more than just a corporate initiative--it's a guiding principle. The company's founder, Peter Cancro, has emphasized the importance of supporting the communities that support Jersey Mike's. This philanthropic spirit is reflected in the company's initiatives, such as its annual "Month of Giving," where Jersey Mike's franchises donate 100% of their sales on one special day each March to local charities.

Since its inception, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $143 million through this initiative alone. The company also has a long-standing partnership with Feeding America, contributing nearly $17 million over the past four years, helping provide over 170 million meals through the organization's nationwide network.

In addition, Jersey Mike's raises significant funds for local community organizations, including schools, hospitals, and other charitable causes. In 2024, Jersey Mike's raised over $1 million for local organizations, including 323 new restaurant openings that involved community fundraisers.

Awards and Recognition

Over the years, Jersey Mike's has earned recognition not just for the quality of its food but also for its exceptional customer experience and its rapid growth. Some of the significant awards and recognitions include:

Ranked the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America by Eat This, Not That! (2024).

(2024). #2 on Franchise 500 Best Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine (2024 & 2025)

(2024 & 2025) Ranked #2 Fast-Casual Restaurant Chain in Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service (2024).

America's Best Customer Service (2024). Recognized in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers (2024).

Top 100 Movers & Shakers (2024). #25 in QSR's The QSR 50 (2024).

The QSR 50 (2024). #34 on the Franchise Times 2024 Top 400.

Additionally, Jersey Mike's received industry recognition for its innovative use of technology, winning multiple awards for its proprietary fully integrated technology platform. This technology helps streamline operations, improve customer service, and support franchisees in running efficient, successful businesses.

Franchise Opportunities: Join a Growing Brand

For those interested in entering the fast-casual restaurant business, Jersey Mike's presents a compelling franchise opportunity. With its proven business model, strong brand recognition, and a dedication to providing top-quality subs, Jersey Mike's offers franchisees a chance to be part of a growing and successful brand.

Key benefits for franchise owners include:

Proven success: Jersey Mike's has established a loyal customer base and an expanding market share across the nation.

Jersey Mike's has established a loyal customer base and an expanding market share across the nation. Ongoing support: Franchisees receive extensive training and support from Jersey Mike's corporate team, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed.

Franchisees receive extensive training and support from Jersey Mike's corporate team, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed. Efficiency and consistency: Jersey Mike's has perfected a streamlined operational system that helps franchisees run efficient and profitable businesses.

The brand's commitment to franchisee success is evident in the support provided, helping new franchisees integrate into the brand and grow their own businesses with ease.

The Jersey Mike's Experience

At the heart of the Jersey Mike's brand is its commitment to providing a superior customer experience. Each sub is crafted with care by passionate team members, who ensure that every sandwich is made to order with the highest level of quality and care.

The atmosphere at Jersey Mike's is one of warmth, energy, and community. The friendly staff and vibrant dining environment make each visit to Jersey Mike's a memorable experience. The brand's dedication to customer service is one of the reasons why Jersey Mike's continues to rank highly in customer experience surveys, including Newsweek's list of the best fast-casual brands.

For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com. Come see us soon!