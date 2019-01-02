Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000 - $35,000
|Total Investment:
|$313,600 - $556,100
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|4.5%
Available Markets:
Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Jimmy John's specializes in sandwiches and delivery - and we do it fast! Our all-natural meats* and vegetables are hand sliced in-house daily, and our bread is baked fresh all day, every day. We spend 6 hours slicing and baking every day to make 30-second sandwiches for our customers. With the prep behind us, our system is designed for fast, flawless execution.
We keep it simple - from our menu, to the marketing, to franchise management. No one else is as efficient, effective or consistent as JJ's is in delivering a fresh-made meal for under $20.
About Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's opened its first store in Charleston, Illinois in 1983. By 2002, Jimmy John's had grown to 160 locations, the vast majority of them operated by Jimmy John's franchisees.
As one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in America, Jimmy John's currently has over 2,700 units across 43 states and lots of room to grow.
In October 2019, Jimmy John's joined the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Rusty Taco, and SONIC Drive-in. Backed by the power of Inspire, Jimmy John's is able to leverage the company's combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from supply chain and distribution to 3rd party delivery vendors.
About Inspire Brands
Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Franchise Criteria
Jimmy John's requires that prospective franchisees meet the following criteria in order to own and operate a Jimmy John's store:
And most importantly, we are looking for genuine individuals who like our food and who are willing to do whatever it takes to make great sandwiches for our customers. We want prospective franchisees who have ambitions for multi-unit development and are willing to go above and beyond.
Franchise Support
Once you become a Jimmy John's franchise owner, our team is here to support you throughout the whole process. We provide support in the areas of Real Estate, Construction, Training, Marketing, Operations, and Purchasing.
* Figure reflects system-wide average gross sales for 2,675 affiliate-owned and franchised restaurants that were open during the entire period from January 2, 2019 through December 31, 2019. Of these 2,675 restaurants, 1,144 (43%) had higher sales. 2020 results have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, see Item 19 of our April 24, 2020 Franchise Disclosure Document, as amended July 24, 2020. A new franchisee's results may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will do as well as you must accept that risk.
*All-natural means our meats are minimally processed (except for caramel color on roast beef) and contain no artificial ingredients.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
