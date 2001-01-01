Franchise Opportunity

Updating, Upgrading and Uplifting for Over 35 Years

Kitchen Tune-Up's standout remodeling concept offers multiple revenue streams with 5 ways to update the kitchen with our exclusive Original Tune-Up, cabinet painting, cabinet redooring, cabinet refacing, and custom cabinets solutions. We also offer cabinet organization systems, backsplashes, countertops, and flooring options to match any style and budget, as well as Granite Tune-Ups and UpKeep Pro services to protect the homeowner's investment.

A Turnkey Franchise Opportunity Offering:

  • Choice of home-based business or retail location
  • Low cost of entry, low overhead, high margins
  • Intuitive AI platform to assist franchise owners and their teams with sales techniques
  • Consumer financing, payroll, and HR services available
  • Strong network of franchisees who share knowledge and experiences with each other

All-Inclusive Start Up Package Includes:

  • 4-week Online Pre-Training (home study)
  • 14-day Certification Training (virtual & in-person)
  • 12-Week Post-Training Action Plan with Accountability
  • Personalized Launch Team for first 3-7 months
  • Operations Manager & Home Office Support
  • National Marketing Local Area Marketing Support

Own a Business Backed by Support

Kitchen Tune-Up has been in business for over 35 years and is backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Make your dream of business ownership a reality with the #1 Kitchen Remodeling Franchise today.

Franchise Details:
Founded: 1988 Franchising Since: 1988
