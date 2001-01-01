Franchise Opportunity

Be A Neighborhood Hero in a $210 billion Industry

Speed is of the upmost importance for a water damage restoration company. When left untreated, water and fire damage can ruin homes and destroy businesses. As a Lightspeed Restoration franchise owner, you will be expertly trained so that your customers can count on you to deliver next-level restoration services as rapidly as possible.

We Raised the Bar on Water Restoration Training

  • Free water damage certification training at our IICRC Approved Flood House.
  • IICRC-certification team training in restoration services such as smoke damage, mold remediation, and indoor air quality issues.
  • From administration, to our CRM system, to local area marketing tactics, you will learn everything you need to start strong.

The Lightspeed Restoration Difference

  • 24/7 national call center support, at no cost to the franchise owner.
  • Expertise on how to work with insurance carriers to get projects completed (and paid) quickly.
  • Loans to keep your cash flow going during catastrophic events - without a credit check!
  • Equipment rental program with heavy discount during catastrophic events.

Succeed From the Start

Lightspeed Restoration is backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Start your journey into a successful business in the restoration industry today.

Franchise Details:
Founded: 2023 Franchising Since: 2023
Industries: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Videos

Lightspeed Restoration Videos

Connect with Lightspeed Restoration

 Request Information

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.