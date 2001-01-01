Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Be A Neighborhood Hero in a $210 billion Industry

Speed is of the upmost importance for a water damage restoration company. When left untreated, water and fire damage can ruin homes and destroy businesses. As a Lightspeed Restoration franchise owner, you will be expertly trained so that your customers can count on you to deliver next-level restoration services as rapidly as possible.

We Raised the Bar on Water Restoration Training

Free water damage certification training at our IICRC Approved Flood House.

IICRC-certification team training in restoration services such as smoke damage, mold remediation, and indoor air quality issues.

From administration, to our CRM system, to local area marketing tactics, you will learn everything you need to start strong.

The Lightspeed Restoration Difference

24/7 national call center support, at no cost to the franchise owner.

Expertise on how to work with insurance carriers to get projects completed (and paid) quickly.

Loans to keep your cash flow going during catastrophic events - without a credit check!

Equipment rental program with heavy discount during catastrophic events.

Succeed From the Start

Lightspeed Restoration is backed by the strength and infrastructure of Home Franchise Concepts® with over 30 years in franchising. Home Franchise Concepts is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises®, a privately held company with $22B in annual revenues, providing leadership and stability like no other. Start your journey into a successful business in the restoration industry today.