The Little Gym Franchise Opportunity

What makes me wake up everyday to go to the gym & be a The Little Gym owner is the team excitement to go & teach these kids every day. To have the ability to open the door & create the energy for a team that then provides that energy to the children.
We chose The Little Gym franchise because we wanted to improve the lives of children and we felt like that was the best franchise opportunity to do so.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$75,000
|Net Worth:
|$150,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,500
|Total Investment:
|$223,400 - $466,500
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Make A Business Out Of Making A Difference
With more than 400 locations across the globe, The Little Gym International, Inc. is the world's premier enrichment and physical development franchise for kids ages four months through 12 years. As an owner of a The Little Gym, you will be a part of a family dedicated to the growth and development of children. Kids will come to your gym to learn, laugh and experience new things. And while you aim to make a difference in their lives, your life will change as well. If working with kids in a dynamic and inspiring way is something that's important to you, then this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.
We Invite You To Join Our Growing Network
Founded in 1976, The Little Gym® is now the leading children's enrichment company and offers a unique business franchise opportunity. Over the past four decades, The Little Gym programs have helped millions of kids experience the thrill of achievement, develop new skills, and find new confidence. Along the way, we have worked hand-in-hand with our franchise owners, helping them to build rewarding businesses while positively impacting their local communities. Ranked for the second year in a row as the #1 Children's Fitness Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, our best-in-class training, support, and consulting all adds up to a business opportunity that is both serious and fun!
Why The Little Gym?
Choose the Kids' Fitness Franchise with Over 40 Years of Experience
For over four decades, The Little Gym has been impacting the lives of children throughout the U.S. and the world. Our non-competitive, nurturing environment gives kids a space where they can grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually. We are a global leader in the industry and offer a unique opportunity that has garnered an impressive collection of awards.
Why should you choose The Little Gym franchise?
The Little Gym International, Inc. makes getting started easy. We have immediate opportunities in all markets. We are excited to hear from you and look forward to accomplishing amazing things together!
