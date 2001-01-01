The Little Gym Franchise Opportunity

Make A Business Out Of Making A Difference

With more than 400 locations across the globe, The Little Gym International, Inc. is the world's premier enrichment and physical development franchise for kids ages four months through 12 years. As an owner of a The Little Gym, you will be a part of a family dedicated to the growth and development of children. Kids will come to your gym to learn, laugh and experience new things. And while you aim to make a difference in their lives, your life will change as well. If working with kids in a dynamic and inspiring way is something that's important to you, then this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.

We Invite You To Join Our Growing Network

Founded in 1976, The Little Gym® is now the leading children's enrichment company and offers a unique business franchise opportunity. Over the past four decades, The Little Gym programs have helped millions of kids experience the thrill of achievement, develop new skills, and find new confidence. Along the way, we have worked hand-in-hand with our franchise owners, helping them to build rewarding businesses while positively impacting their local communities. Ranked for the second year in a row as the #1 Children's Fitness Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, our best-in-class training, support, and consulting all adds up to a business opportunity that is both serious and fun!

Attainable Investment Costs

Brand Appeal

Consulting & Training

& Music

"Reunion" Convention

Growth

Why The Little Gym?

Choose the Kids' Fitness Franchise with Over 40 Years of Experience

For over four decades, The Little Gym has been impacting the lives of children throughout the U.S. and the world. Our non-competitive, nurturing environment gives kids a space where they can grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually. We are a global leader in the industry and offer a unique opportunity that has garnered an impressive collection of awards.

Why should you choose The Little Gym franchise?

Extensive experience. Over 40 years of experience has allowed us to modify and improve our model and our fitness franchise owner's experience.

Over 40 years of experience has allowed us to modify and improve our model and our fitness franchise owner's experience. Best-in-class customer service and support. We provide training, consulting, marketing, IT, and several other resources to maximize your success.

We provide training, consulting, marketing, IT, and several other resources to maximize your success. Proprietary curriculum and technology. We invest heavily to ensure we stay ahead of the competition and provide great experiences for our franchise owners, their teams, and our customers.

We invest heavily to ensure we stay ahead of the competition and provide great experiences for our franchise owners, their teams, and our customers. Unique program structure. Our Three-Dimensional Learning approach is a proprietary philosophy that incorporates physical activity and helps children grow into well-rounded super-kids.

The Little Gym International, Inc. makes getting started easy. We have immediate opportunities in all markets. We are excited to hear from you and look forward to accomplishing amazing things together!