Marco's Pizza® Franchise Opportunity

Marco's Pizza is one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands in the U.S. With more than 40 years in the pizza business and over 1,000 locations open, Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. In addition to pizza, it offers a mix of pizza bowls, subs, salads, chicken wings, desserts, and delicious CheezyBread. Beyond its great quality products, the business model centers around the cultural beliefs of People First and Hospitality Always. The executive leadership team packs more than 200 years of collective experience in the restaurant industry with many owning franchises themselves. Marco's Pizza is a soaring brand with an average AUV of $1,059,571* and territories available for multi-unit operators looking to join a company striving to be the 4th largest carryout and delivery pizza brand in the U.S.

*Based on the Average Unit Volume of the top 50% of our Franchised Stores for fiscal year 2020. Based on fiscal year 2020, 142 of 369 Franchised Stores in the category (38%) met or exceeded this average. This information appears in Item 19 of our 2021 FDD - please refer to our FDD for complete information on financial performance. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.