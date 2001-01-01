MassageLuXe Franchise Opportunity

MassageLuXe® is one of the fastest growing companies in the massage industry with over 100 franchise units signed and in development. We deliver the highest quality, professional massage, facial and waxing services in the industry within an environment that is both luxurious and relaxing to all of our guests.

Our focus at MassageLuXe® is simple, we strive to help people - all people - achieve and enjoy healthier lifestyles. We understand stress and its effect on the body, which is why every detail of our spas has been designed to improve our guest's health and happiness.

Why Choose Us?

The flexible membership program at MassageLuXe® makes it easy for our guests to look and feel their best every day! Unlike other membership programs in the industry, we offer our guests high-value and convenience with the flexibility to fit their lifestyle.

Our membership program grants monthly access to massage, facial and specialty services. Additionally, all MassageLuXe® members receive a 15 percent discount on products and waxing services. Members also enjoy access to unlimited daily HydroLuXe sessions - we want you to visit us every day! Best of all, unlike our competition, there are NO CONTRACTS. Our month-to-month billing program provides members with the ability to make adjustments at any time.

Ideal Candidate

First and foremost, we look for candidates who have a passion for health and wellness, as we can teach you our business but passion cannot be learned. Most candidates enter our system with previous business ownership experience, and all possess strong communication skills, enjoy working with and developing people, and believe in marketing their spas. As a MassageLuXe® franchisee, your primary responsibility is to market your business and drive sales. No industry experience is necessary. Build a solid future with support and stability from a trusted brand along with lifestyle flexibility as a MassageLuXe® franchisee!

Training and Support

The MassageLuXe® opportunity combines a proven business model with industry leading support. Our team of experienced professionals will assist you in all aspects necessary to develop and run your new business with confidence: