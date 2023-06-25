McAlister's Deli Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
McAlister’s Deli® is a brand that continues to grow and innovate, always staying on top of current industry trends, technology investment and consumer demand for accessibility. Offering a robust menu with healthy and hearty items for the entire family and thoughtfully-integrated technology, including an industry-leading loyalty program and mobile app, McAlister’s Deli® is a brand that continues to build value and equity for our company.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$425,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,500
|Total Investment:
|$921,450 - $1,565,900
|Royalty Fee:
|5% of Net Sales
|Advertising Fee:
|2% of Net Sales for new or renewing restaurants; 1.75% or 2% of Net Sales for Restaurants that are transferred
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand had more than 520 restaurants in 29 states as of June 25, 2023.
Create Craveable Connections In your Community
Blame it on our small-town roots, but we believe great food, a warm smile and a tall glass of sweet tea is the fix for almost anything. McAlister's Deli® offers guests more than hearty sandwiches piled high and sides worth sharing. Through genuine Southern hospitality and friendly conversation, we aim to make every guest feel like our place is their place, too. Become a part of something special with a McAlister's Deli® of your very own.
This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. We will not offer you a franchise until we have complied with disclosure and registration requirements in your jurisdiction. Contact McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC, located at 5620 Glenridge Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30342, to request a copy of our FDD. RESIDENTS OF NEW YORK: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the New York Department of Law. RESIDENTS OF MINNESOTA: MN Franchise Registration Numbers: McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC: F-8196.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about McAlister's Deli? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.