Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise Opportunity

Moe’s Southwest Grill® has recently made significant strides in modernization, making sure that we provide a seamless online ordering experience, updated interiors with in-store graphics showing our bold personality and a new logo, all while serving the same delicious food our guests crave. This is a brand I’m excited to grow with into the future. Big things are ahead!
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$300,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,500
|Total Investment:
|$659,075 - $1,839,390
|Royalty Fee:
|5% of Net Sales
|Advertising Fee:
|3% of Net Sales
Available Markets:
Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family - from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of June 25, 2023, Moe's Southwest Grill has over 600 locations, and every location offers catering and free chips and salsa with every order.
Moe's Southwest Grill® is authentic, adventurous and all-around fun. Our passion has made us the go-to brand for Southwestern fare and one of the most recognized fast-casual Mexican restaurant franchises available.
We're the ideal choice for franchise owners interested in building a loyal following in their market while embracing their own independent spirit.
