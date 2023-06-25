 Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

Moe’s Southwest Grill® has recently made significant strides in modernization, making sure that we provide a seamless online ordering experience, updated interiors with in-store graphics showing our bold personality and a new logo, all while serving the same delicious food our guests crave. This is a brand I’m excited to grow with into the future. Big things are ahead!

Roger Wagner

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $300,000
Net Worth: $1,000,000
Franchise Fee: $30,500
Total Investment: $659,075 - $1,839,390
Royalty Fee: 5% of Net Sales
Advertising Fee: 3% of Net Sales

Available Markets:


Canada:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family - from burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of June 25, 2023, Moe's Southwest Grill has over 600 locations, and every location offers catering and free chips and salsa with every order.

Make The Moe-st Of Your Franchise Experience.

  • Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise OpportunityStrong Brand Awareness - Launched in 2000, we've grown to more than 650 restaurants in 40 states.
  • Simple, Customizable Menu - Just 20 ingredients can be turned into any amazing creation your fans crave.
  • Support Provided By Industry Leaders - Franchise support provided by Moe's and Focus Brands®, a leading developer of iconic, global foodservice brands.
  • Multiple Real Estate Configurations - Freestanding buildings, in-line locations, drive-thrus, food courts and more.
  • Enjoy Off-Premises Revenue - Moe's offers catering, online ordering and third party delivery opportunities.
  • Strategic Supply Chain - Leveraged spend management across Focus Brands portfolio.

Bring Our Beloved Fare To Fans Near You.

Moe's Southwest Grill® is authentic, adventurous and all-around fun. Our passion has made us the go-to brand for Southwestern fare and one of the most recognized fast-casual Mexican restaurant franchises available.

We're the ideal choice for franchise owners interested in building a loyal following in their market while embracing their own independent spirit.

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Moe's Southwest Grill? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Moe's Southwest Grill so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


﻿
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters