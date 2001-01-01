MY SALON Suite Franchise Opportunity

Best-In-Class Salon Suites Franchise

The Suite Movement -- Salon Ownership for You

Salon Suites are in Style

The salon suites franchise market is booming. This is more than a popular trend -- it's the wave of the future. Creative stylists and beauticians don't want to be inhibited by the four walls of a traditional salon -- they want to design their own space and build their clientele.

Clients want a stylist who understands and can work with their individual needs. They research stylists on social media and get advice from friends before finding the right fit.

As a MY SALON Suite owner, you provide the opportunity for both stylists and clients to get exactly what they want -- and this concept is in demand!

How a Salon Suites Franchise Works

A salon suites franchise offers stylists and beauticians a space of their own. They design their room, set their own prices and build their client list. A salon suites franchise owner serves as a landlord who recruits health and beauty professionals and rents out spaces to them.

At MY SALON Suite, our stylists are our members -- and belong to a community of passionate and creative entrepreneurs.

MY SALON Suite Stands Out

MY SALON Suite has made a name for itself in major markets throughout North America. It is the only salon complex to offer fully-equipped, upscale suites featuring a full-length style station, styling chair, shampoo sink and color station. We set stylists up for success, and they turn to MY SALON Suite to grow their business.

Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art security system, luxurious bathrooms and an elegant lobby. Stylists have 24/7 access so they can make their own hours. Double-door, buzzer-controlled entry means that no matter when stylists work, they and their clients are safe. Each suite is private, and stylists can personalize their space however they want. MY SALON Suite covers utilities, A/C, and Wi-Fi.

In addition to the attractive accommodations, Members are offered ongoing training and support to grow and develop their business, which includes access to a strong referral network.

Invest in MY SALON Suite

Entrepreneurially-spirited individuals interested in investing in a salon suites franchise will receive a full suite of support services. MY SALON Suite offers its franchise partners vast amounts of support, ranging from initial and ongoing training to sales and marketing programs.

Don't wait to take control of your future. Learn how you can start your salon suites franchise today!