Papa Johns to Participate in the Oppenheimer 25™ Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) (“Papa Johns®”) today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the 2025 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference.

Todd Penegor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Thanawala, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, International, and Heather Hollander, SVP, Investor Relations, FP&A, and Strategy will be interviewed in an analyst-led fireside chat discussion at 9:45 a.m. ET on June 10, 2025.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Papa Johns Investor Relations website at https://ir.papajohns.com/news-events/ir-calendar. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

