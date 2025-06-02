Kona Ice Launches Summer Lineup of Limited-Time Flavors Inspired by Classic Childhood Treats

New Rocket Pop, Rainbow Sherbet and Push-Up Pop flavors bring a taste of summer memories to Kona Ice trucks nationwide.

June 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // FLORENCE, Ky. — Kona Ice is bringing back the magic of summer with the release of its new Limited-Time Offerings (LTOs), inspired by nostalgic frozen favorites. Just in time for warmer weather, the brand is introducing three vibrant, throwback flavors: Rocket Pop, Rainbow Sherbet and Push-Up Pop — each one crafted to deliver a refreshing blend of flavor and memory.

“These flavors aren’t just delicious — they're designed to take you back to the best parts of being a kid in summer,” said Tony Lamb, founder and CEO of Kona Ice. “At Kona Ice, we’re all about creating joyful moments, and this new lineup is full of flavor, fun, and nostalgia.”

The Summer LTO Flavors:

Rocket Pop Everything you remember about your favorite red, white, and blue summer treat — sweet cherry, bold blue raspberry and a hint of lime all come together in a taste that screams summer nostalgia.

Rainbow Sherbet A colorful explosion of fruity goodness! This blend combines zesty lime and bright orange with a touch of raspberry, all swirled into a smooth, sherbet-inspired base. It’s pure happiness in a cup.

Push-Up Pop A throwback to those orange sherbet push-ups from your childhood. This flavor blends a refreshing orange base with creamy vanilla for a rich, satisfying finish.



Kona Ice’s summer LTOs will be available nationwide at participating Kona Ice trucks starting in June, while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to track their local trucks and follow Kona Ice on social media to stay up-to-date on availability.

For more information, or to find a Kona Ice truck near you, visit www.kona-ice.com.

About Kona Ice

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, Kentucky. Offering a unique combination of cleanliness, friendliness, and a one-of-a-kind experience, the self-serve Flavorwave™ features the opportunity to create your very own shaved ice while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds of the tropics, all while giving back to each and every community Kona Ice serves. Since its inception, Kona Ice has given more than $180 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations, and teams. Today, Kona Ice has grown to over 1,900 trucks and nearly 3,000 points of sale that serve 49 states across the country. Kona Ice has been named one of the top eight franchises in the United States by TheStreet.com, ranked on Entrepreneur's "Fastest-Growing" franchises list multiple years in a row, and has earned many other industry, local, and nationwide awards. For more on Kona Ice, visit the brand's online Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

For more information about booking Kona Ice for a fundraiser or event, visit www.kona-ice.com. To learn more about available franchise opportunities, visit www.ownakona.com.

SOURCE Kona Ice

###

Media Contact:

Jessica Tcholakov

224.436.1005

[email protected]

