Kona Ice Brings Philanthropic Shaved Ice Truck to Hayward, California: Sweet Treats With a Purpose

Partnering with local schools, youth sports leagues and nonprofits, Kona Ice is committed to supporting the Hayward community with every refreshing treat.

June 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // HAYWARD, Calif. – Kona Ice, the revolutionary mobile shaved ice franchise, is thrilled to announce its latest local addition into Hayward, California. With its colorful, tropical-themed truck and signature Flavorwave® system, Kona Ice is set to bring a new wave of fun and refreshment to the community.

"Hayward, get ready to chill out with Kona Ice, the most fun and refreshing shaved ice experience in town!" said Blanca Davila, owner and passionate member of the community. "As a local, I'm thrilled to share the joy of Kona Ice with my neighbors and friends. From our vibrant flavors to our commitment to giving back, Kona Ice is more than just a treat – it's a way to bring smiles and make memories."

Each Kona Ice truck is equipped with the innovative Flavorwave® system, allowing guests to customize their shaved ice with a variety of high-quality, fruit-based flavorings. This interactive feature, combined with the vibrant branding and lively music, creates an unforgettable experience for customers of all ages.

Davila has always dreamed of bringing something special to her neighborhood. After years as a stay-at-home mom and running a small nail salon, she was ready to start something new that would give back to the community she loves. Inspired by the success of her daughter, Landie Ruelas, and son-in-law, Tim Haggerty—owners of Kona Ice of North Fremont—Davila took the leap and launched her own Kona Ice truck, focused on serving Hayward’s vibrant and multicultural community.

Beyond serving delicious treats, Kona Ice is deeply committed to community support. Since its inception, Kona Ice has donated over $200 million to local schools, organizations and teams through its fundraising efforts.

“The arrival of Kona Ice in Hayward represents a fresh and exciting way to bring the community together. We are thrilled to have Blanca Davila join the fun and become part of the Kona Ice

family,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and founder of Kona Ice.“Whether at local events, fundraisers or private parties, Kona Ice is ready to make every occasion special.”

About Kona Ice

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, Kentucky. Offering a unique combination of cleanliness, friendliness, and a one-of-a-kind experience, the self-serve Flavorwave™ features the opportunity to create your very own shaved ice while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds of the tropics, all while giving back to each and every community Kona Ice serves. Since its inception, Kona Ice has given more than $200 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations, and teams. Today, Kona Ice has grown to over 1,900 trucks and nearly 3,000 points of sale that serve 49 states across the country. Kona Ice has been named one of the top eight franchises in the United States by TheStreet.com, ranked on Entrepreneur's "Fastest-Growing" franchises list multiple years in a row, and has earned many other industry, local, and nationwide awards. For more on Kona Ice, visit the brand's online Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

