5th San Diego County Camp Run-A-Mutt Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Run-A-Mutt Sorrento Valley will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary on Saturday, June 21.

Lisa, and her father Doug, joined the Camp Run-A-Mutt family almost three years ago when they took over the Sorrento Valley location, and they’ve been having a blast while time has flown by. By far, this has become the most rewarding job that either of them has experienced. They love their extended CRAM family, both furry and human, and look forward to serving and building relationships with their existing and future pups for years to come.

The Sorrento Valley location isn’t the first Camp Run-A-Mutt to hit the 10-year milestone. Several other San Diego-area Camps, including East County, San Marcos, Point Loma, and Chula Vista, have also recently celebrated 10 years. Beyond San Diego, Camp Run-A-Mutt Houston Galleria in Texas just marked its 10-year anniversary as well, with the original owners choosing to renew their franchise agreement for another decade.

“We’re so grateful for our franchisees and proud that their Camps have become such an established part of their local communities,” says Dennis Quaglia, founder and president of Camp Run-A-Mutt. “When we ran our own Camp, we loved making a difference for pups and their parents. Now, it’s an honor to help our franchisees do the same and bring that positive impact to their own neighborhoods.”

As a franchise, Camp Run-A-Mutt offers award-winning doggie daycare, overnight boarding, grooming, and positive reinforcement training services. What sets Camp Run-A-Mutt apart from the rest of the pack, however, is its unique cage-free approach. Instead of sleeping in kennels or private suites, Campers get to snooze together in an open room with a trained staff member by their side all night. Camp Run-A-Mutt is dedicated to providing a safe, fun, and comfortable experience for every dog, making their overnight stay feel as close to home as possible.

Along with these core services, Camp Run-A-Mutt offers Live Muttcams during daycare hours, flexible packages, and simple, straightforward pricing. The Sorrento Valley location stands out with its large indoor and outdoor yards, totaling 15,000 square feet. It also features a deluxe customer lounge with a one-way viewing window, giving pet parents the chance to watch their pups in action. The popular San Diego Camp is also well known for its fun costume contests that are always a hit on social media. In 2024, the Camp renovated their outdoor yards with brand-new turf and fencing to continue delivering the high-quality experience Campers and their parents have come to love.

“Lisa and Doug are such great owners—their love for dogs and their families truly shines through,” Dennis Quaglia adds. “We’re so happy to have them as part of our franchise family and excited to see how they’ll continue bringing joy and comfort to dogs and their parents in the community.”

