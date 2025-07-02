Papa Johns to Report Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Papa John's International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) (“Papa Johns©”) will release its second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Participants on the call will include Todd Penegor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Thanawala, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, International, and Heather Hollander, SVP Strategy, Investor Relations, and Financial Planning and Analysis.

To listen to the webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.papajohns.com/news-events/ir-calendar. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at least a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and archived on the same web page.

