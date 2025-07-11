FYZICAL Partners with Prompt Health to Enhance Patient Care and Clinic Efficiency

Fresh Tech Partnership to Reduce Burnout and Boost Care Quality

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // SARASOTA, Fla. — FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, a nationally recognized physical therapy and balance franchise, has selected Prompt Health as its exclusive, rehab therapy operations platform. This strategic partnership reinforces FYZICAL’s commitment to highly accessible, exceptional patient care by equipping clinics with Prompt’s cutting-edge technology and mission to drive extraordinary outcomes for healthcare businesses and their patients.

Prompt Health provides rehab therapy practices with modern tools, business intelligence, and AI-driven workflows that reduce administrative burden, improve the patient experience, and help prevent clinician burnout – all while delivering clear, end-to-end data visibility. This partnership empowers FYZICAL’s clinicians to focus on what matters most: exceptional 1:1 patient care.

“By adopting Prompt’s proven platform, we’re empowering our clinical and administrative teams with real-time data, streamlined workflows, and a U.S.-based support team that helps us keep our focus on patient outcomes,” said Rick Douglass, Chief Clinical Officer at FYZICAL Headquarters. “This means improved schedule management, more compliant documentation, higher Plan of Care adherence, and ultimately, an elevated patient experience.”

To continue delivering on its mission and support the well-being of its clinicians, FYZICAL will adopt Prompt’s purpose-built platform to streamline documentation, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen care plan adherence. This technology enables therapists to spend more time with patients and less time on paperwork, ultimately helping prevent burnout and ensuring a higher standard of personalized care.

By integrating Prompt’s proven technology, FYZICAL clinics will:

Automate documentation and billing with AI-powered tools like Sidekick, an ambient listening scribe and smart dictation assistant

Integrate native scheduling and billing workflows, reducing manual errors

Ensure compliant documentation with built-in CPT coding suggestions and practice intelligence

Rely on a stable, modern tech stack supported by a 100% U.S.-based team

Clinics using Prompt typically see measurable improvements in performance, including:

One front office staff member efficiently supporting four to five therapists

92% of therapists finishing documentation during working hours

Plan of Care adherence increasing by more than 20%

“With Prompt, I can bill about 200 visits in just 20 minutes, which has made it possible for us to open a second clinic and now look toward a third,” said Kelly Bjorkman, Owner and Director of Operations at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Lincoln. “I value work-life balance, and Prompt makes that achievable. It gives our clinicians the same balance because it’s so easy to use.”

Prompt’s advanced platform ensures that FYZICAL clinics can deliver consistent, patient-centric care while scaling efficiently. This collaboration supports FYZICAL’s mission to remain at the forefront of the industry through innovation, clinical excellence, and sustainable growth.

Together, FYZICAL and Prompt will continue to elevate the physical therapy experience for both patients and providers, helping individuals return to their highest level of pain-free function as quickly and safely as possible.

About FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers stands at the forefront of the health and wellness industry as the nation's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise, boasting an extensive network of over 600 locations that span across 47 states. Committed to a holistic approach, FYZICAL provides top-notch, personalized care plans to treat patients of all ages experiencing muscle, joint, and neurological conditions including balance and vestibular issues. As an advocate for patient choice and direct access, FYZICAL empowers individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal physical health and balance. For more information about FYZICAL or to find the nearest location, visit fyzical.com.

About Prompt Health

Prompt Health is the leading Clinic Operations Platform for rehab therapy clinics, delivering innovative, AI-powered workflows and modern tools that help clinics grow, operate efficiently, and provide an exceptional patient experience.

SOURCE FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers

###

Media Contact:

Jayne Bauer

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.