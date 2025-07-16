Clayton Residents Brings Philanthropic Shaved Ice Truck to Their Community: Sweet Treats With a Purpose

Instead of retirement, this former military family is partnering with local schools, youth sports leagues, and nonprofits to build a sweet legacy in Clayton—one cup at a time.

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, N.C. – Kona Ice, the revolutionary mobile shaved ice franchise, is thrilled to announce its latest local addition into Clayton and the surrounding areas. With its colorful, tropical-themed truck and signature Flavorwave® system, Kona Ice is set to bring a new wave of fun and refreshment to the community.

"Kona Ice is fun, easy, and makes people happy!” said DeeAnn Rivera, Owner of Kona Ice of Clayton. “It’s a business that brings smiles and doesn’t cost customers an arm and a leg. It allows me to connect with the community in a positive way.”

DeeAnn, a veteran and nurse practitioner with 26 years of service, and her husband Yany, also a veteran, followed their careers and deployments wherever they led their family. After retirement from military life, the couple wanted to build something for the next generation. Inspired by their grandson on the autism spectrum, DeeAnn and Yany purchased a Kona Ice truck with a goal to provide summer jobs to teenagers with disabilities.

Their hiring goals are aligned with Kona Ice’s deep commitment to philanthropy. Since its inception, Kona Ice has donated over $200 million to local schools, organizations and teams through its fundraising efforts.

Each Kona Ice truck is equipped with the innovative Flavorwave® system, allowing guests to customize their shaved ice with a variety of high-quality, fruit-based flavorings. This interactive feature, combined with the vibrant branding and lively music, creates an unforgettable experience for customers of all ages.

“The arrival of Kona Ice in Clayton represents a fresh and exciting way to bring the community together. We are thrilled to have Yany and DeeAnn join the fun and become part of the Kona Ice family,” said Tony Lamb, CEO and founder of Kona Ice.“Whether at local events, fundraisers or private parties, Kona Ice is ready to make every occasion special.”

To learn more about Kona Ice or to book an event, visit www.kona-ice.com.

About Kona Ice

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, Kentucky. Offering a unique combination of cleanliness, friendliness, and a one-of-a-kind experience, the self-serve Flavorwave™ features the opportunity to create your very own shaved ice while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds of the tropics, all while giving back to each and every community Kona Ice serves. Since its inception, Kona Ice has given more than $200 million back to neighborhood schools, organizations, and teams. Today, Kona Ice has grown to over 1,900 trucks and nearly 3,000 points of sale that serve 49 states across the country. Kona Ice has been named one of the top eight franchises in the United States by TheStreet.com, ranked on Entrepreneur's "Fastest-Growing" franchises list multiple years in a row, and has earned many other industry, local, and nationwide awards. For more on Kona Ice, visit the brand's online Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.



For more information about booking Kona Ice for a fundraiser or event, visit www.kona-ice.com. To learn more about available franchise opportunities, visit www.ownakona.com.

