Signature Flavors of The Human Bean Are Coming to Cedar Park

Coffee lovers on-the-go will be treated to a new brand of specialty-grade coffee, Bright® Energy, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and good eats from The Human Bean starting the fall of 2025.

The drive-thru stand located at 104 W Whitestone Blvd in Cedar Park is locally owned by Ehrlich Ventures, LLC, with brother and sister duo Neil and Rae Ehrlich managing store operations. Rae will serve as primary operator, while Neil remains actively involved as co-owner. The Ehrlichs say their Bean Team is looking forward to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service — all served with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean on top.

“We started with serving beer and good vibes at The Good Lot,” says Neil Ehrlich. “The response from the Cedar Park community showed us that people here care about quality and connection. When we decided our next venture would be a coffee drive-thru, The Human Bean stood out. It’s not just their great-tasting beverages and food. The Human Bean shares our values, puts quality first, and is rooted in family and community. We’re excited to bring their awesome offerings to Cedar Park.”

Popular drinks on the menu include the Snowy® Mocha, Java Chip Granita, and the company’s new proprietary Bright Energy made with caffeine sourced from green coffee beans. The drive-thru will also feature limited-time flavors, seasonal specials, and secret menu drinks throughout the year.

All of The Human Bean’s franchise locations participate in charity giving events, including their largest Coffee for a Cure giveback day in October. From coast to coast, drive-thrus collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment annually. Customers can take part in these feel-good occasions simply by ordering their favorite drinks at The Human Bean in Cedar Park.

“Our giveback days are woven into who we are, and who our partners are,” says Scott Anderson, COO of The Human Bean. “We’re grateful to welcome Neil & Rae and the new team in Cedar Park to The Human Bean family, and of course all of their customers who will help make a difference for the organizations that receive funds from giveback events.”

With The Human Bean Rewards App, customers will also be able to earn “beans” for their visits to collect toward free drinks. App users will have access to special offers and promotions, and can load a credit card for easy scan-and-pay visits.

Customers are invited to get a taste of what The Human Bean of Cedar Park has to offer, and can prepare for their visit by viewing the drink menu and downloading Rewards App online.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 24 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

